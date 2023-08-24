Even though the school year is underway, mother nature has had other ideas about summer coming to an end.
Emporia, and much of the Midwest, has dealt with extreme heat through much of the week. With school back in session, high school teams have had to adjust their practice schedules to keep everyone safe.
Cross country is a sport that requires stamina and endurance, and heat indexes well into triple digits is far from ideal running conditions. Emporia head coach Mike Robinson said this is the worst heat wave he has seen in his life, and noted it is usually hottest from July through the beginning of August, not usually this late.
Robinson said the team has shifted its practices to early in the morning, and made Thursday’s optional for anyone looking for a break.
“We’ve been doing 5:45 a.m. practices this week,” Robinson said. “The kids have responded and haven’t complained at all, and we put in a really good workout Wednesday morning. I made Thursday morning optional for anyone looking for a few more miles, but not for anyone feeling heavy, aches and pains, or not hydrated. They all do a good job of carrying water with them during the school day. I trust them and their families to encourage it.”
Emporia High School is blessed to have the Jones Building on campus, which is an indoor turf facility that teams use throughout the season.
It is certainly coming in handy this week.
The Spartan football team hasn’t had to change their practice time, as they have been able to utilize this facility after school. Head coach Kaden Glinsmann said he is fortunate to have the Jones Building and be able to keep the team’s usual practice time.
“We haven’t gone outside all week,” Glinsmann said. “We’re pretty fortunate to have an indoor facility and be able to stay inside. I know most schools in the Midwest have been practicing at five or six in the morning, so we’re pretty fortunate to continue to practice in the afternoons and not really change our time schedule.”
Regular season action begins on Friday night, with the boys soccer game already being altered. The junior varsity team’s game has been canceled, while the varsity team is currently scheduled to start at 8 p.m.
