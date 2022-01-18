It’s no secret that the COVID-19 pandemic has created a difficult environment for small, local businesses, and Emporia is no exception. However, with 2022 now in full swing, there is reason for optimism.
That’s not to say that the challenges have disappeared. According to Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce president/CEO Jeanine McKenna and Emporia Main Street executive director Casey Woods, workforce shortages and supply chain issues persist as obstacles for small businesses.
“Supply chain, from our smallest businesses up to our largest manufacturing had issues. They would maybe get a partial order in with nothing saying if they were going to get the rest of the order,” McKenna said.
“One of the most challenging things that we saw in 2021 was workforce, both availability and just general staffing,” Woods said. “We had a lot of businesses that really struggled with creating depth in their workforce and maintaining continuity as individuals were in and out with quarantines or just the lack of folks in the workforce that were looking to work in local companies.”
McKenna said that there are several factors leading to workforce issues, including higher wages that allow people to only work one job in order to get by, people retiring early and people being willing to work but not having the right skills for certain jobs.
“If you look at our unemployment rates, they’re extremely low and so we’re really at or even better than what they would consider full employment,” she said.
Woods pointed out that part of the workforce issue was that there were fewer on-campus college students in the past couple of years, and that hopefully now that people are getting vaccinated and coming back to town, that college-aged workforce will return as well.
But businesses have also learned and grown through the pandemic, leading to forward strides during a time when setbacks tend to dominate the headlines.
“From a bright side, we saw a lot of businesses that were able to refine their business operations to the point where they’ll be more efficient moving forward and have the ability to incorporate technology in their expansion plans,” Woods said.
Another improvement, Woods and McKenna agreed, came from the consumer base itself, as Emporians were reminded of the importance of shopping local to support their neighbors and the area’s economy.
“Our smaller businesses have learned to get their products out there to be seen, either on social media or through their own websites or through other websites, that they can showcase their products,” McKenna said. “They’ve adapted to curbside, they’ve adapted to varying hours or working with customers.
“For the customers, I think they’ve found that it’s maybe not as convenient to always order online because of the supply chain shortages. They’re finding that things are out of stock or delayed in shipping, and if they can buy it local, that’s what they’re doing. So I think a good thing is people are gearing back towards thinking more local, which is good and we hope they stay that way.”
Woods said he thinks 2022 will be “a critical year the culture of Emporia and the citizens of Emporia to determine what we value as a community.”
“As the pandemic progresses or potentially flips from pandemic to endemic, we’ll have to make some decisions as a community, whether we want to continue down that pathway of promoting our unique elements that draw people in or whether we want to homogenize more,” he said. “I hope that people see all the good that’s been done by local entrepreneurs and those locally owned businesses to support the community over the past couple of years and how much they can do to create a better future for the entire region if we continue to support them.”
McKenna said that she thinks business owners are generally feeling optimistic about the new year because they have found ways to adapt and persist through the ebbs and flows of the pandemic. Additionally, higher wages in the community give consumers more spending power.
And it’s also the community of Emporia itself that gives business owners a reason for hope.
“We’re a caring community,” she said. “I think we’ve always been a community that has supported each other, but I think over the past several years, we’ve expanded on that. … For a community of our size, we have a lot going for us. We have a lot of things that you cannot find in other communities our size. You find them in larger communities, but not necessarily communities our size.
“We’ve got the university and then we have the student base that helps support the community, so I think that’s good. I do think that the amenities such as our zoo, such as the Granada Theatre, the arts center — we have things that we can do and see for that quality of life that you don’t necessarily see in other communities our size. … For somebody looking at starting a business, I think there’s that mentality in our community that when we do it, we’re going to do it right.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.