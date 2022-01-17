For the second morning in a row, the Emporia area is starting the day with patches of what meteorologists call “freezing fog.”
The National Weather Service explains what that means online: “Tiny, supercooled liquid water droplets in fog can freeze instantly on exposed surfaces when surface temperatures are at or below freezing. Some surfaces that these droplets may freeze on include tree branches, stairs and rails, sidewalks, roads and vehicles.”
For Emporians, that means careful travel between 7:00-10:00 a.m. A thin layer of hidden ice can form on roadways. Pilots will need to de-ice planes.
After that, no further moisture is expected in the Emporia area for the next seven days.
While days should be sunny, the temperature will bounce up and down. Mid-50s are expected Monday and Tuesday, dropping to a high below freezing Wednesday. The lows Thursday and Friday morning are forecast for eight degrees.
Three snowstorms so far in January have created 0.14 inches of moisture at Emporia Municipal Airport. That's below the mid-January normal of 0.37 inches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.