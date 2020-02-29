EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back ...
F Emporia Police Officer Jaffar Agha, Sarah Meenen and ESB Financial for being named Agency Partner of the Year, Volunteer of the Year and Donor of the Year, respectively, by SOS, Inc.
F Hope-A-Palooza donors for contributing almost $42,000 to SOS at this year’s event.
F The Jones Testamentary Trust for donating $190,000 over the next three years to the Resource Center for Independent Living.
F The students who came forward to report inappropriate behavior of one of their teachers.
F All 19 of the teachers at Emporia Public Schools who received donations from the Hopkins Foundation this week.
F Emporia High bowlers Kinsey Miller, Tanner McGuire and Maddy Munoz for qualifying for the state tournament as individuals.
F Trinity Ervin, Megan Olson and Gloria Peroza for representing EHS at the first Girls State Wrestling Tournament.
F Emporia High Biology and Health Science Teacher Erica Huggard for being named one of seven in the 2020 class of Kansas Master Teachers.
F Mulready’s Pub and Gravel City Supply and Adventure Co., for donating a new Salsa Warbird bicycle to Madison resident Lyn Blubaugh as she continues to battle cancer.
F Hartford’s St. Marys Catholic Church for bringing the community together with its beef and noodles dinner.
F Emporia High seniors Cade Kohlmeier, John Miller and Beau Baumgardner for signing letters of intent to play baseball in college.
F Spartans diver Reed Slayden for winning his second consecutive Class 5-1A State Diving championship.
F BMAC Enterprises — John Paul Sandstrom, Eric Porter, Francis Springeman, Aaron Trelc, Luke Schnakenberg, Jerry Olmsted and Stan Grimwood — for their investment in the community with a new housing development.
F Travis Sullivan and his dog, Nena, for taking first place at the Bird Hunters United National Championships.
Zach Hacker
News and Online Editor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.