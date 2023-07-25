The USD 252 Southern Lyon County Board of Education walked back a $600,000 donation to the Olpe Fitness Park, after concerns over the donation’s legality.
On July 12, the school board voted 4-3 to approve a $600,000 donation over three years to the Olpe Fitness Park. School board members Emily Darbyshire, Melissa Carson and Gene Windle opposed the motion.
On Monday evening, the board voted unanimously to rescind the donation during a special meeting. Superintendent Ryan Muhlig told The Gazette Tuesday that the motion to rescind was necessary because public entities such as the school district are not allowed to make donations.
“We're looking at a new stadium in Olpe and those sorts of things. Some work has already been done [with a] great community committee. It was just understanding the exact law, we didn't handle it correctly and I'll take responsibility for it,” Muhlig, who started as superintendent earlier this month, said.
Muhlig added that nothing illegal occurred, as the motion to rescind was made before any money was transferred. In the future, the district hopes to be able to make a more informed decision as far as contributions to the park.
"Being as new as I am on the job, I really want to dive in and gather some more information. Get with the fitness committee, get with the Board of Education, just get everything aligned before we move forward,” Muhlig said. "I think it's an opportunity for the district and it's a good opportunity, we just need more information first.”
The Olpe community wants to contribute to the betterment of the Olpe community. I don't see a problem here. As far as the "Fitness Park" goes, I hope they make it a "Par Cours,"or similar to the fitness trails with exercise stations throughout Europe. They are used by not just students, but adults of all ages, sizes and shapes. Could the park be made "school property" but usable by the larger community? An ethical use of tax dollars to benefit and bring together the larger community.
