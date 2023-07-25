USD 252

The USD 252 Southern Lyon County Board of Education walked back a $600,000 donation to the Olpe Fitness Park, after concerns over the donation’s legality.

On July 12, the school board voted 4-3 to approve a $600,000 donation over three years to the Olpe Fitness Park. School board members Emily Darbyshire, Melissa Carson and Gene Windle opposed the motion.

The Olpe community wants to contribute to the betterment of the Olpe community. I don't see a problem here. As far as the "Fitness Park" goes, I hope they make it a "Par Cours,"or similar to the fitness trails with exercise stations throughout Europe. They are used by not just students, but adults of all ages, sizes and shapes. Could the park be made "school property" but usable by the larger community? An ethical use of tax dollars to benefit and bring together the larger community.

