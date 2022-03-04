Cameras have become common inside cars. Yet a recall announcement involving cameras is unusual – especially when it comes to a famous name.
Ford is recalling Mustangs built between 2015-17 with rear-view cameras because the wiring can become loose or damaged. That can result in distorted or blank images while backing up.
KBB.com reports Ford plans to mail a recall notice to all affected owners Monday. Dealers will inspect the camera wires at no charge, then replace the decklid wiring harness or camera if necessary.
Ford customer service can answer questions about the recall at 866-436-7332.
