The Emporia State men finished tenth out of 20 scoring teams at the Missouri Southern Stampede cross-country meet in Joplin, Mo. on Saturday. The Hornet women placed 21st out of 25 teams.
Tyler Swift was the top finisher for the Emporia State men as he finished 49th with a time of 25:58.12. Henry Jones came in just behind Swift with a 54th place finish and a time of 26:02.30. Luke Gleason finished 61st with a time of 26:08.66. Cody Achilles and Jaime Diaz rounded out the top five finishes for the Hornets. Achilles was 69th with a time of 26:18.70 and Diaz finished 79th out of 261 finishers with a time of 26:29.90.
