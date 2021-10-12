Emporia Spanish Speakers has made it through the COVID-19 pandemic and has returned to regular meetings, with even bigger plans still ahead.
The conversation group was formed in late 2017 when leader LeLan Dains decided he wanted to get together with other Spanish speakers — whether native or learner — to flesh out his own learning, which to that point involved mostly reading and writing exercises.
“I wanted to speak and meet people and engage with people in the community using the language skills,” Dains said. “So I had this idea of, I’m going to have to speak with people. There have to be other people in Emporia that are also right where I’m at, where they’ve got a little bit of language skill or maybe just getting started out and they need some people to practice with.”
He didn’t want to teach a Spanish class but rather simply host a social group where learners at any level could come and practice their skills. Of course, learning would naturally occur, just not through typical classroom-style instruction.
“It is my belief that we should start from the beginning speaking and listening,” Dains said. “There is as much emphasis on gaining the confidence to speak as there is gaining the knowledge to speak in what we do.”
While the group started small, Dains said it developed to the point that on a given night there would be 15-20 attendees out of a pool of 30-40 people who were involved in some way. It was a mix of advanced learners, new learners and native speakers, all gathering together to share culturally and linguistically.
In February 2020, the group started Los Puentes — the Spanish word for “bridges” — which was a program to introduce children to community members from different nations of origin.
And then, of course, came March 2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic threw a wrench in the works for Emporia Spanish Speakers. Dains said that Los Puentes moved to a virtual setting and had a great deal of success using video technology to teach the children. However, the adult conversation group didn’t adapt well to an online space and Dains decided to shut it down for the time being.
While the pandemic might have been the death knell to some similar community-based groups, Emporia Spanish Speakers would prove resilient.
“As we were getting into the spring of 2021, I was getting frustrated because I wanted to be practicing again,” Dains said. “We got to June and I talked to my wife — who’s a nurse — and she’s like, ‘I think you can get back out there and have in-person meetings.’”
The group began meeting in person again in June and meets once a month. Dains encouraged anyone who wants to work on their Spanish — whether beginners, advanced learners or even native speakers — to join the Emporia Spanish Speakers group for its next meeting on Nov. 15.
Even people who have never heard of the subjunctive mood or who have no clue how to pronounce a double-L or who don’t even know a lick of Spanish beyond “hola” and some food-related terms are welcome to join.
“I would absolutely tell someone if they are literally ground-zero, are just thinking that they would like to learn Spanish, they should absolutely come to the conversation group,” he said.
He added that there would be a significant amount of work required outside of the group to become proficient in the language, but that he and other members would be happy to help beginners find the right resources for them.
Those interested in more information about the group can go to emporiaspanishspeakers.com or facebook.com/emporiaspanishspeakers.
Now would be a good time for new people to jump on board, Dains said, because he has “some pretty amazing things on the horizon” for the group, the first being to bring back Los Puentes in the spring of 2022.
He’s also working on a partnership with the Department of Modern Languages at Emporia State University — which he hopes to launch in the fall of 2022 — to create what he called a “community curriculum” to equip businesses, customer service representatives, emergency services personnel, etc., with relevant instruction in Spanish for that line of work.
“The catch here is, I want these to be more immersive classes,” he said. “You would have to come and do a little instructional stuff like this, but most of the meeting times would be in a physical space, so like a bank, retail — like my bike shop, for example — a coffee shop, and the students will actually role-play, and that’s how we want to structure it.”
Dains wants to devise an incentive program for those businesses that complete the progressive program of three eight-week blocks of hands-on Spanish learning wherein they can place a decal in their window that reads “se habla español” (“Spanish is spoken here”).
“When a Spanish-speaker walks down Commercial Street, they see a decal that says, ‘se habla español,’ I don’t care how good the level of Spanish is once you go in there, but just to feel like you’re welcome there, that’s what I really want to achieve,” he said.
Dains said that in a city like Emporia, where 27.2% of the population is Hispanic according to census.gov, and a state like Kansas, where the Hispanic population grew from 10.5% in 2010 to 13% percent in 2020, it’s important for non-Hispanic people to bridge the gap with this integral and growing minority group in this community.
“There are some pretty clear social and socioeconomic divides between the Latino and Anglo communities here,” he said. “It’s getting a little bit better through the Cinco (de Mayo) and Día de los Muertos downtown, but outside of those special events, it’s pretty rare to encounter a Spanish-only-speaking person on Commercial Street.”
He also takes a more pragmatic view too. Overall, Emporia’s population decreased from the 2000 census to the 2020 census while the Hispanic population increased. Therefore, he believes that creating a community that is open and welcome to the Hispanic community will benefit all Emporians of any background.
“If we can create an environment and messaging that says, ‘Emporia is a welcoming place for Spanish-speaking people,’ I think we can really start to fill the holes of our labor force, our university, our tech college, our school districts, and we can start to rebuild and maybe start to break even or even grow again, which is what we need very badly,” he said.
