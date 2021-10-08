TOPEKA – The elusive goal for Emporia High this season has been to play a complete game on both sides of the ball.
The importance of the phrase “on both sides of the ball” was on full display Friday night as the Spartan defense answered the call while the offense was stymied in a 22-6 loss at Seaman.
Emporia’s defense looked like a completely overhauled unit as its players flew to the ball, made sound tackles and came up with four pass break-ups while holding the Vikings (4-2) to just 196 total yards, 3.4 yards per play and one offensive touchdown.
However, the offense was a different story. Cam Geitz was sacked eight times, the Spartans (1-5) lost four fumbles – one of which was returned for a touchdown – and they were held to negative rushing yards.
Emporia head coach Keaton Tuttle said that Seaman was prepared defensively and that the Spartans’ struggles on offense weren’t for lack of variety and effort.
“We tried a lot of different things, we went through a lot of different plays and different things we have, trying to get something to break,” he said. “And we did there. It’s just we’ve got to protect up front. They saw our game last week. They brought a lot of pressure up the middle and the outside.”
Some of the few bright spots on offense were 55- and 52-yard completions from Geitz to Parker Leeds, one of which went for a touchdown. Geitz finished the game 8-of-18 passing for 152 yards and the one score.
Despite the offense’s struggles, Tuttle said he was impressed by his defense.
“One thing I can say is that our defense played lights out. They really did,” he said. “[Seaman] is a very good team. They are, and we for the most part held them quite a bit, had a lot of third down stops, forced them to punt, forced them to turn it over on fourth down, which is fantastic.”
He said the defense didn’t do anything different schematically or personnel-wise than it had done earlier in the season, but that players were starting to understand what was expected of them in order to succeed.
“We’re really focused on just doing our job, reading our keys and just doing what we’re supposed to do week in and week out,” he said. “I think they’re finally starting to see if we do all these things correctly, we’re pretty good. And they are. Our secondary played great. Our D-line got after them. We got pressure on him, got him out of the pocket, things like that.”
The Spartan defense’s performance was even more striking when considering the situations it was often put into throughout the night. Because the offense struggled so mightily to move the chains, it frequently punted from the shadow of its own goalposts, allowing Seaman to start eight of its 13 drives in Emporia territory.
“When you can’t move the ball, it’s hard to get a stop on defense, especially when they’re playing with a short field,” Tuttle said. “It’s a whole team game. We know that, so we got to keep plugging away. It’s the only thing we can do.”
Luckily, the Spartans seem to still be bought in, despite a difficult road ahead.
“I told them after the game, I said, ‘We can either accept losing or we can keep fighting and work and get better,’” Tuttle said. “They all said it: ‘We’re going to keep fighting. That’s what we’re going to do.’ … They can be a little frustrated. We are, but at the end of the day, the nice thing is, they’re coming back to work. They know we’re close. Really close. We got to get over that hump.”
ONSIDE SUCCESS
The Spartans recovered two onside kicks in the game, one of which was a surprise onside to begin the third quarter.
Tuttle said that as a play-caller he tends to be more conservative and was in favor of kicking the ball deep coming out of halftime.
“I got to give credit to Coach Dreher, Coach Wells and Coach Sauer,” he said. “They said, ‘Hey, we got to light a spark,’ and I said, ‘You know what? You’re right. So we’re going to do that.’ We’ve got a good kicker. Alex (Allemang) does a great job. He kicks a great onside ball. They did exactly what we needed them to do. We got it.”
UP NEXT
The Spartans will play their final two regular season games in the welcoming confines of Welch Stadium. Next week they will host Junction City, which is 5-1 after a 34-6 win over Topeka High Friday night. The Blue Jays’ one loss is to Manhattan, another 5-1 team and Emporia’s last regular season opponent.
“[Junction City is] a great team,” Tuttle said. “They’re athletic, they’re aggressive, just like we saw tonight. We’re going to spend a long time – just like we have all year – trying to defend the blitz. … We’ll get better. The team, the guys will get better. I’ll get better, hold all of us accountable and that’s how we’ll continue to grow.”
SEAMAN 22, EMPORIA 6
Emporia (1-5) – 0; 0; 0; 6; – 6
Seaman (4-2) – 7; 10; 5; 0; – 22
SCORING PLAYS
Seaman – Bloom 25-yard rush (Wilhem kick)
Seaman – Wilhem 42-yard FG
Seaman – Stallbaumer 8-yard fumble recovery (Wilhem kick)
Seaman – Wilhem 26-yard FG
Seaman – safety
Emporia – Geitz 52-yard pass to Leeds (conversion no good)
RUSHING – Emporia: Geitz 15-(minus) 63, Keys 8-(minus) 2, Trujillo 7-1, Galbreath 1-3, TEAM 2-(minus) 5. Seaman: Bloom 19-82, Barta 9-(minus) 13, Selbach 2-2, Stallbaumer 1-(minus) 5.
RECEIVING – Emporia: Leeds 5-138, Woydziak 1-10, Obermeyer 1-5, Galbreath 1-(minus) 1. Seaman: Stallbaumer 6-58, Colley 2-26, Vargas 2-14, Vawter 1-11, Gormley 1-7.
PASSING – Emporia: Geitz 8-18-0 152 yards. Seaman: Barta 13-27 122 yards.
