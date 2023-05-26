The 2023 KSHSAA state track and field championships are underway and area kids are starting to earn state medals and personal records.
Below is a look at how area kids are performing and will be updated throughout the weekend.
1A Girls 3200m:
7. Lilly Skalsky, Olpe (12:26.22 – PR)*
14. Cira Plummer, Lebo (13:22.57 – PR)
1A Boys 3200m:
4. Kaleb Arbold, Olpe (10:04.43 – PR)*
5. Caleb Durst, Lebo (10:23.17 – PR)*
13. Cody Cleveland, Hartford (10:55.02 – PR)
2A Girls 3200m:
15. Teagan Hines, Northern Heights (14:04.91)
16. Kinslea Glanville, Chase County (14:41.82)
1A Girls 200m (prelims):
14. Jade Smith, Olpe (29.17)
5A Boys 200m (prelims):
13. Jonaus Anderson, Emporia (23.40)
5A Girls 400m (prelims):
13. Harley Smith, Emporia (1:02.07)
5A Boys 400m (prelims):
12. Fred Jackson, Emporia (51.04)
2A Girls 100m hurdles (prelims);
16. Addisyn Hinrichs, Northern Heights (18.23)
2A Boys 110m hurdles (prelims):
10. Aidan Eidman, Chase County (17.48)
5A Boys 110m hurdles (prelims):
2. Kyle Obermeyer, Emporia (15.29)**
1A Girls 300m hurdles (prelims):
6. Yolaine Luthi, Madison (49.01 – PR)**
1A Boys Long Jump:
2. Bryson Turner, Madison (22-2)*
1A Girls High Jump:
5. Yolaine Luthi, Madison (5-0 – PR)*
10. Trinity Windle, Hartford (4-10)
1A Boys Triple Jump:
1. Bryson Turner, Madison (45-3.50)*
5A Boys Triple Jump:
13. Parker Leeds, Emporia (42-0)
1A Girls 4x100 relay (prelims):
15. Olpe (Aubren Garriott, Kadey Robert, Amelia Bailey, Jade Smith) – 54.01
5A Boys 4x100 relay (prelims):
15. Emporia (Marco Robinson, Brody Duncan, Rj Tabares, Jonaus Anderson) – 44.46
1A Girls 4x400 relay (prelims):
13. Olpe (Ella Wilson, Amelia Bailey, Jade Smith, Aubren Garriott) – 4:31.73
15. Lebo (Ally Peek, Keaira Ferguson, Audrey Peek, Abigail Jones) – 4:38.31
1A Boys 4x400 relay (prelims):
9. Olpe (Blake Redeker, Blake Skalsky, Kaleb Arnold, Darren Heins) – 3:39.45
15. Lebo (Landon Grimmett, Kord Kiefer, Luke Davies, Grayson Shoemaker) – 3:45.03
5A Boys 4x400 relay (prelims):
6. Emporia (Blake Spellman, Fred Jackson, Derrick Keys, Kyle Obermeyer) – 3:26.20**
2A Girls Pole Vault:
8. Kinzie Rogers, Chase County (8-6 – PR)*
2A Boys Pole Vault:
14. Luke Budke, Chase County (11-0)
1A Boys Pole Vault:
11. Cruz Leiser, Madison (11-0 – PR)
14. Corey Reese, Lebo (10-6)
1A Boys Shot Put:
13. Austin Bailey, Lebo (42-0.75)
1A Girls Shot Put:
10. Sarah Miser, Madison (34-7)
5A Girls Shot Put:
16. Mia Trujillo, Emporia (30-11.50)
2A Girls Discus:
9. Jaitlyn Johnson, Northern Heights (110-3)
1A Boys Javelin:
3. Hayden Helm, Madison (150-6)*
2A Girls Javelin:
6. Brooklyn Jones, Lebo (127-4)*
11. Grace Coughlin, Olpe (116-5)
12. Jalynn Weakley, Madison (111-4)
13. Audrey Peek, Lebo (108-11)
*State medalist
**Finals qualifier
Saturday schedule:
Class 1A (Olpe, Madison, Lebo, Hartford)
Girls pole vault: 8 am
Boys 100m: 9 am
Girls discus: 9:45 am
Girls 4x800 relay: 10:30 am
Boys 4x800 relay: 11:40 am
Girls 1600m: 1:25 pm
Boys 1600m: 2:10 pm
Boys 4x100 relay: 3:20 pm
Girls 400m: 3:45 pm
Boys 400m: 4:05 pm
Boys 800m: 5:35 pm
Boys 200m: 6:16 pm
Girls 4x400 relay: 6:35 pm
Class 2A (Chase County, Northern Heights)
Boys long jump: 8 am
Girls shot put: 8 am
Boys 110m hurdles: 10:05 am
Girls 4x800 relay: 10:40 am
Boys high jump: 11:30 am
Girls javelin: 11:30 am
Boys 4x800 relay: 11:50 am
Boys javelin: 1:15 pm
Girls 1600m: 1:32 pm
Boys 1600m: 2:17 pm
Boys 4x100 relay: 3:23 pm
Boys 400m: 4:07 pm
Girls 300m hurdles: 4:33 pm
Boys 800m: 5:38 pm
Boys 4x400 relay: 7:04 pm
Class 5A (Emporia)
Boys pole vault: 8 am
Boys 100m: 9 am
Girls discus: 11:30 am
Boys long jump: 1:15 pm
