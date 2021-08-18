The cause of a devastating fire at Coach's Grill and Bar over the weekend remains undetermined as of Wednesday.
The Emporia Fire Department was called out to popular restaurant, located at 2702 W. 15th Ave., around 5 a.m. Saturday to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the roof of the structure and from the street facing side of the building.
Battalion Chief Ryan Conley told The Gazette on scene that Emporia and Americus fire departments worked for about three hours to knock the fire back.
The roof in the building collapsed.
"Due to the extensive damage to the building, the investigation is still ongoing," Conley said in a written release Wednesday morning. "Fire investigators are working diligently and in cooperation with any necessary parties to complete the investigation."
Coach's co-owner Sara Schnakenberg told The Gazette Wednesday that she and co-owner Brett Kessler were still "in shock" and waiting on insurance.
"Hopefully we will know something soon," she said.
