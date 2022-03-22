COVID-19 had all the headlines. But people visited the old Flint Hills Community Health Center about other health matters far more often last year.
“The top three diagnoses that we see in our clinic are hypertension, depression and diabetes.” Chief Executive Officer Renee Hively told the board of what is now CareArc Tuesday.
Hively presented final numbers on the agency's activities in 2021. The Uniform Data Report, which is required by federal overseers, shows 8,309 patients received care. Patients made 22,779 visits to clinics in Emporia and Eureka.
“Our unduplicated patients increased about 257,” Hively said. The drop was about three percent. “But our number of clinic visits went down by 11,744.”
Hively thinks the drop of one-third was due to the coronavirus, making people reluctant to visit clinics frequently.
Hively added that 19% of the patient visits last year involved people with no health insurance, while 34% were covered by public insurance such as Medicare or Medicaid. Fewer than one percent of the visitors reported they were homeless.
A separate financial report during the board meeting revealed CareArc had $763,000 in revenues in February. They topped expenses by $39,000. Revenues were higher in Emporia but lower in Eureka.
One way that CareArc is increasing revenues is by reducing the length of time for transferred behavioral health visits. Behavioral Health Director Jena Dunham said the appointments now are 20 minutes long, instead of 40.
The board may have saved money on Zoom calls Tuesday by combining their 2022 annual meeting with the monthly meeting. Members agreed to keep the same directors and officers as a year ago.
But one director left the board at the end of Tuesday's meeting. Gary Ace resigned after two-and-a-half years, due to what Hively called “personal issues.”
