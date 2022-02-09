TOPEKA – Xerarch Tungjaroenkul took home an individual title and the Emporia High boys wrestling team placed third at the Centennial League Tournament on Saturday.
The Spartans tallied a total of 154.0 points, placing them behind Washburn Rural at 202.5 and Manhattan at 174.5.
Tungjaroenkul (145) was named the tournament's most outstanding boys wrestler.
Braxton Malone (106) Lukas Hainline (126), Christian Trujillo (170) and Davian White (182) each placed second.
Logan Anderson (120), Brayden Criger (152) and Bobby Trujillo (195) came up with third-place finishes.
The Spartans will head to regionals at Valley Center Feb. 18-19.
Centennial League Tournament Team Results
- Washburn Rural – 202.5
- Manhattan – 174.5
- Emporia – 154.0
- Seaman – 140.0
- Topeka High – 53.0
- Topeka West – 51.0
- Junction City – 49.0
- Hayden – 42.0
- Highland Park – 30.5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.