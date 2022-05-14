A collection of artwork currently on display at the Emporia Arts Center has some “nutty” origins.
Artist Gary O’Doniel made the ink and frames from walnut trees for his exhibition, “Primarily Flinthills: A Study in Ink and Watercolor.”
The exhibition is a landscape study of the Kansas Flint Hills of southern Wabaunsee County. O’Doniel uses the technique of plein-air, which is to paint outdoors to capture the beauty of the Flint Hills.
“I’ve been making art since junior high,” he said. “I had an art scholarship and went to college for about one year. Then, I went out on the road.”
O’Doniel, who moved to the Flint Hills from Lawrence, said he’s inspired by the landscape around him.
“I moved out there on purpose; I like that spot,” he said. “I moved there because I wanted to get away from Lawrence. I wanted the Flint Hills; I didn’t want anywhere else. I live just right off of Rock Creek.”
One day he decided to make some ink from the walnut trees on his property. He first gathered up the walnuts that fell from the tree.
“It’s kind of like that saying, ‘When you have lemons, make lemonade,’” he said.
O’Doniel takes the walnut husk and boils it down, then grinds up the husk and boils it some more. Then, he runs the walnut pulp through cheesecloth.
“It takes an afternoon,” he said.
O’Doniel said it takes less than a thimble-full for one sketch.
“I still have containers of ink from the process,” he said.
As for the frames, O’Doniel is a retired contracter and is skilled in building. He’s completed jobs in the Truman Library and the state parks system.
“Primarily Flinthills” will remain on display through May 28 in the Trusler Gallery. It is free and open to the public.
