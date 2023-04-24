The USD 253 Board of Education is set to again discuss the sale of the Maynard Building at its meeting Wednesday evening.
The sale of the building, a review of Kansas Association of School Boards policies and a new English curriculum for preschool students highlight the Wednesday meeting agenda. No new buyer has been identified.
The building was previously set to sell to Simmons Pet Food, before costly upgrades to turn the building into a childcare center forced the deal to fall through. The board has previously selected Coldwell Banker to represent the district in the sale of the building.
After announcing plans to provide affordable child care to district employees at its April 12 meeting, the board is also set to approve a job description for the District Childcare Supervisor. Purchasing laptops for staff, a Memorandum of Understanding for adjustments to teacher work time and adjustments to future calendars will also be discussed.
Additionally, the board will recognize Emma Jung, a senior at Emporia High School, for being named a National Merit Commended Scholar.
Two executive sessions are also planned.
The USD 253 Board of Education will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Mary Herbert Education Center.
