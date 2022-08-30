Windy weather can be a nightmare for anyone throwing a disc. But that should not be a factor as the PDGA World Championships week unfolds.
The Emporia forecast calls for a northeast wind of 5-10 miles per hour Tuesday, becoming light from the southeast Wednesday and Thursday.
Golfers will want to have water handy, as sunny days will have highs building from 88 degrees Tuesday to 93 Friday.
Emporia's “possible” chance for rain Monday ended with nothing. The airport reported a “thunderstorm in the vicinity” around 2 p.m., but no rain was reported there.
But a thunderstorm brought 60 mile-per-hour winds and hail to the Alma area in Wabaunsee County Monday evening. A delayed report from Madison shows 2.15 inches of rain fell there over the weekend.
The National Weather Service added a 20% chance of showers to the Emporia forecast for Friday night. Fans heading to Pittsburg for Emporia High School's football opener should have clear conditions with temperatures in the 80s.
