Blue skies greeted the 200 disc golfers that converged on Peter Pan Park for the Monkey Island Open over the weekend.
The tournament was hosted by Dynamic Discs and has been played in Emporia since 2006. Brian Shintaku, the events coordinator with Dynamic Discs, said that the Monkey Island Open is one of the most popular events the disc golf company puts on.
“It’s something that people look forward to each year,” Shintaku said. “ … A lot of people just really enjoy the layout of this course. Peter Pan course is probably one of the best courses in Emporia for attackability and it’s really good for any skill level so that’s one of the reasons that we bring people year in and year out for this event.”
The tournament took place over the course of Saturday and Sunday with 100 players competing each day. Disc golfers formed groups of five and each group started at one of the 20 holes that Peter Pan Park offers and proceeded from there.
Shintaku said that ever since he became involved with Dynamic Discs in 2017, the tournament has sold out all 200 slots — and then some — every year.
“Believe it or not, we usually have waitlisters, people that wait to get in hoping that somebody might not show up the day of the event,” Shintaku said. “This year we only had two waitlisters get in and usually it’s like six or seven, so it’s really cool to see everybody come sign up and everybody was on their hole by 8:58 a.m., the two-minute warning before they tee up at 9 a.m.”
It seemed that this year people were particularly eager to sign up, particularly after the dramatic surge in disc golf interest that was sparked by the pandemic.
“I dropped registration for this event in December — it was Dec. 18 — and it sold out in like two days and here we are at the end of March and we still have a bunch of people who want to be a part of it,” Shintaku said. “You have less than two days basically to sign up for this event, so if you’re out of town or you’re not paying attention, you can miss out.”
The tournament was broken down by gender, age and ability, with the skill levels being recreational, advanced and professional. Those playing in the amateur competitions (recreational and advanced) competed for Dynamic Discs store credit while the professionals battled for a cash prize.
Additionally, everyone who signed up for the tournament received two banana-scented discs and a plush “stress banana”, a clever nod to the erstwhile rhesus monkey exhibit that once existed in Peter Pan Park and from which the event draws its name.
The Monkey Island Open drew in several local disc golfers, but it also brought enthusiasts from Lawrence, Ottawa and Kansas City as well as from Colorado and Nebraska. Shintaku said that hosting this event was not only great for the sport but also for Emporia itself.
“We love to see people coming to town and also the city loves to see people coming to town because guess what? These people get hungry at lunchtime, so you’re going to have a hundred people basically trying to find a place to eat for about an hour and a half during lunch,” he said.
Like nearly every event that has taken place over the last 12 months, Dynamic Discs had to make some changes to its operational procedures for the 2021 Monkey Island Open.
“Disc golf is socially distanced, it’s a great sport and that’s why we saw the huge growth that we experienced over this last year, but what’s great about it is that we have a governing body — it’s called the PDGA, Professional Disc Golf Association — and they have worked with health departments and different things nationwide so that way they can set up these standards for health situations like we’re in,” Shintaku said.
The PDGA provided guidance for Dynamic Discs as the event was organized, including waivers to go along with registrations and mitigating strategies to implement during the tournament.
Shintaku pointed out that at the end of April, Emporia will host the Dynamic Discs Open, which is a week-long celebration of disc golf with several competitions and other related events occurring throughout, including a bonfire, a block party and disc painting at the Emporia Arts Center.
“There’s just so many cool and fun things that we can still do at a time like this,” he said. “I think that’s important, having people get outside and just enjoy what we have in front of us. And out here in Emporia, it’s disc golf.”
