Lebo High School girls head coach Patrick Gardner’s scouting report on the 1A Division II bracket.

Pawnee Heights (10-13): “Not a lot of girls out…Remind me a lot of Hartford and SCC (Southern Coffey County). They have two girls that are over six-foot that are going to be a challenge for us to guard…they play physical enough like the bigs of Hartford, but yet they’ll play the zone of SCC. And they’re big enough that it’s going to be hard to score around the rim.”

