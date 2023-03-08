Lebo High School girls head coach Patrick Gardner’s scouting report on the 1A Division II bracket.
Pawnee Heights (10-13): “Not a lot of girls out…Remind me a lot of Hartford and SCC (Southern Coffey County). They have two girls that are over six-foot that are going to be a challenge for us to guard…they play physical enough like the bigs of Hartford, but yet they’ll play the zone of SCC. And they’re big enough that it’s going to be hard to score around the rim.”
South Haven (19-4) and Bucklin (19-4): “Really guard-oriented. Will play some zone. I haven’t seen as much on Bucklin as what I have on South Haven, but Bucklin’s a team that beat Pawnee Heights by about 20 earlier on in the year. They’re definitely a competitive team and will be good.”
Hanover (23-0): “Hanover is 23-0 as well. Girls played them in the state championship game in volleyball. They knocked us out last year in basketball…they’re more of a zone team. They like to get their pressure and steals off of the half-court zone, traps and get deflections. Where we like to try to do ours more in the full court. As much as we contrast each other, we’re still pretty similar in athletic ability.”
