Hopkins Manufacturing Corporation announced today that it has acquired Charlotte, North Carolina, based Lumax LLC, one of the leaders in grease guns, grease fittings, pumps and fluid management related products in North America.
The acquisition strengthens Hopkins’ leadership position in fluid management products, which adds grease guns and related products to complement its market leading fluid management business. In addition to lubrication products, the Lumax product line includes funnels and drains, pumps and accessories, oil measurers, and filter wrenches.
“We are pleased to add the Lumax products to our portfolio. This is the fourth acquisition we have made in growing the fluid management product category,” said Bradley T. Kraft, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hopkins. “The addition of Lumax provides us with the broadest line available of fluid management products for our customers,” added Mr. Kraft.
“We are excited with the reach of Hopkins and their ability to further grow the Lumax product line” said Harry Amin, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lumax. “Hopkins’ incredible focus on innovation, combined with their outstanding reputation in the industry and the fit with the FloTool line of products makes them the perfect partner for our line!”
Hopkins will transfer the distribution of the Lumax line to its primary Distribution Center in Edgerton, Kansas, where it currently distributes its towing, cleaning, fluid management, vehicle accessory and other product lines.
Recent acquisitions by Hopkins include the Roadsport line of splash guards, Loxcreen automotive products, Tiger Accessory Group, a leader in trailer and auxiliary lighting and cleaning products; Acme Chamois, the leader in automotive chamois, Air Power America, the leader of oil extraction technology for automotive and marine engines, Bell Automotive Products, interior and vehicle accessories; Mallory, the market leader in Canada for snow tools and in North America for gas station squeegees; the fluid management drain pans and ramps of F3 Brands; Mr. Funnel, a simple but effective line of portable fuel filters that remove water, dirt and debris from all types of fuels; and TowDaddy line of towed vehicle wire harness kits.
About Hopkins
Headquartered in Emporia, Kansas, Hopkins is a leading manufacturer, marketer and distributor of quality, innovative specialized towing products and functional accessories for the automotive and recreational vehicle aftermarkets. Hopkins markets its products under a number of well-recognized brand names, including: Flo-Tool and Lumax Fluid Management Products; Hopkins Towing Solutions Trailer Wiring, Lighting & Brake Control Products; Detailer’s Choice, AutoSpa, Tanner’s Select and Pacific Coast Vehicle Cleaning Products; Mallory squeegees; Bell, Victor, Monkey Grip, RoadSport and Go Gear Vehicle Accessories; Sub-Zero and Mallory Snow & Ice Tools; BrakeBuddy RV tow brakes; Blazer® auxiliary lighting; nVISION Vehicle Safety Products; and Arm & Hammer Automotive Air Fresheners. Founded in 1953, the company has been guided by the philosophy that its products will deliver meaningful innovation, performance and value to the consumer. Hopkins has North American manufacturing and distribution in the US, (i.e., Kansas and Oklahoma); in Canada in Blenheim, Ontario and in Mexico in Juarez, Chihuahua. ONCAP invested in Hopkins in June 2011. For more information on Hopkins, visit its website at www.HopkinsMfg.com.
About Lumax
Lumax was founded in 1999 by the Amin family and has grown to become an innovative leader in grease guns, grease fittings, pumps and fluid management accessories.
About ONCAP
ONCAP is the mid-market private equity platform of Onex. In partnership with operating company management teams, ONCAP invests in and builds value in North American headquartered small- and medium-sized businesses that are market leaders and possess meaningful growth potential. For more information on ONCAP, visit its website at www.oncap.com.
Onex Founded in 1984, Onex manages and invests capital on behalf of its shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients from around the world. Onex’ platforms include: Onex Partners, private equity funds focused on mid- to large-cap opportunities in North America and Western Europe; ONCAP, private equity funds focused on middle market and smaller opportunities in North America; Onex Credit, which manages primarily non-investment grade debt through tradeable, private and opportunistic credit strategies as well as actively managed public equity and public credit funds; and Gluskin Sheff’s wealth management services. In total, as of September 30, 2021, Onex has approximately $47 billion of assets under management, of which approximately $7.9 billion is its own investing capital. With offices in Toronto, New York, New Jersey, Boston and London, Onex and its experienced management teams are collectively the largest investors across Onex’ platforms. Onex shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the stock symbol ONEX. For more information on Onex, visit its website at www.onex.com. Onex’ security filings can also be accessed at www.sedar.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.