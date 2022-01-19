No snow is coming. Simply a flip in the wind script.
The wind at Emporia Municipal Airport turned from south to north in the 10 p.m. hour Tuesday. On top of that, early-morning wind gusts reached 36 miles per hour.
All that means Tuesday's high of 60 degrees will become a distant memory over the next few days. In fact, the forecast for Emporia calls for temperatures to drop through the 20s all day Wednesday.
The pre-dawn wind chill stood at 15. By late Wednesday night, it's expected to be at zero or below.
Sunshine should return Thursday, but the temperature is not expected to get above freezing until Friday afternoon, when the wind flips back to the south.
No rain or snow is forecast for the next seven days.
