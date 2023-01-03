Tre'Zure Jobe

Tre'Zure Jobe scored 20 points against Central Oklahoma on Monday night.

 Stephen Coleman/ESU Athletics

The Emporia State women's basketball team struggled offensively as they fell to Central Oklahoma, 66-57, on Monday night in Edmond, Okla.

Emporia State jumped out in front in the first quarter as it opened the game with a 9-3 run which included three-pointers from Victoria Price, Katie Horyna and Kylee Scheer. The Bronchos and Lady Hornets were able to keep up a scoring pace throughout the remainder of the quarter as Emporia State held a 22-18 lead after the first quarter.

