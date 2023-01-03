The Emporia State women's basketball team struggled offensively as they fell to Central Oklahoma, 66-57, on Monday night in Edmond, Okla.
Emporia State jumped out in front in the first quarter as it opened the game with a 9-3 run which included three-pointers from Victoria Price, Katie Horyna and Kylee Scheer. The Bronchos and Lady Hornets were able to keep up a scoring pace throughout the remainder of the quarter as Emporia State held a 22-18 lead after the first quarter.
Both offensives struggled in the second quarter as the Lady Hornets and Bronchos combined to make just eight field goals on 29 combined shot attempts. The score was tied at 30 entering the halftime break.
After the half, the Lady Hornets scored seven of the first nine points as they took a 37-32 lead over the Bronchos through the first three minutes of the half. But Central Oklahoma was able to respond as they put together a 15-5 scoring run to end the third quarter to lead 47-42 entering the fourth quarter.
Emporia State struggled on the offensive end into the fourth quarter as they were unable to cut the deficit below five points in the quarter, shooting just 28.6% from the floor in the final frame.
Tre'Zure Jobe led the Lady Hornets with 20 points, which included three three-pointers. Price added nine points while Ehlaina Hartman scored eight points and led the Lady Hornets with eight rebounds
Emporia State (9-4, 4-3 MIAA) will return home as they will take on Lincoln on Thursday, Jan. 5. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
The WAW Auditorium did not have any announcement of the game on their screen outside the building. .I knew there was a game, but not when so I parked and watched the messages scrolling on the screen-board. Nothing about any BB games, only a City Council meeting. Since about 20? people go the CC meeting and 2000 to a game, which is more important? Are they trying to keep these games a secret? LOL!
