Any “nightwatch” events in the Emporia area Friday should include a winter storm watch.
The National Weather Service placed nearly all of eastern Kansas in a watch area Thursday morning. This followed an early-morning advisory for possible patchy freezing drizzle.
“Total snow accumulations of two to eight inches and ice accumulations of around one-tenth of an inch” are possible from Friday evening to Saturday evening, the watch statement said.
A Weather Service map of estimated snowfall suggests Emporia will receive three to four inches by Saturday night. “Mixed precipitation” with 0.1 inches of freezing rain and sleet ice could fall first on Friday night.
But other forecasters think Emporia will dodge the worst of the storm. KAKE-TV prepared a map indicating Lyon County could receive no more than three inches, and perhaps less than two.
“The highest snowfall totals will likely be along and north of the Kansas Turnpike,” the watch statement said. “Greatest ice accumulations (will be) likely south of Interstate 35.”
Emporia does not have a history of major New Year's Day snowstorms. A two-inch snowfall occurred in 1977, the largest since modern record-keeping began in 1950.
Winds gusting to 35 miles per hour could create blowing snow during the day Saturday. Then after the snow moves on Saturday evening, bitter cold will linger over the weekend.
The Weather Service predicts Emporia will have a Sunday morning low of one degree above zero, with a -9 wind chill.
Conditions that cold “could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes,” the watch statement said.
All that means Thursday and Friday will be preparation days in the Emporia area. They should be deceptively nice, with a forecast Friday high near 60.
