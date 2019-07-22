Abstract art and a whole lot of chocolate highlighted the second week of the Sweet Granada’s candy camp Saturday morning.
A group of young sweets aficionados had the chance to make a variety of treats and art pieces during the event with the help of Sweet Granada Owner Kim Redeker and local artist Stephanie Achille.
“It really is a fun way to spend a day, so anytime we have the opportunity to bring anyone to what we call the ‘back of shop’ or production kitchen, it really is a lot of fun,” Redeker said. “We know there’s a lot of the creative process in the candy making, and we really enjoy the opportunity to share that with kids.”
Redeker said she enjoyed working with Achille to develop the camp, which shows off the creative side of the culinary arts, while also introducing children to other forms of artistic expression.
With abstract art serving as the overall inspiration for Saturday’s camp, Redeker said she enjoyed coming up with different chocolate-infused activities that paid homage to that.
“It’s been really fun, the two of us putting our heads together, and tying it to art education as well,” Redeker said.
The first activity of the morning was the creation of edible, abstract art clusters, using chocolate and different types of candy. Children had the chance to choose their materials — anything from gummy worms and strawberry licorice to sour candies and Reese’s Pieces — and place them into a melted disc of the Sweet Granada’s famous milk chocolate.
Nine-year-old Collin Moody was one of the campers enjoying a morning in the candy shop.
“It’s fun, it’s artsy,” he said. “I like doing art, but it makes it even funner when I can eat it.”
While the kids used the same materials, no one cluster turned out exactly the same.
“One of the coolest things about art is, everyone interprets it differently,” Redeker said. “It gave them the opportunity to express themselves uniquely with the art clusters.”
The campers then had the chance to design their own abstract art chocolate bar using multiple colors of melted chocolate. The bars were then filled in by Redeker using milk, dark or white chocolate and set. The result were unique chocolate bars that the children were excited to eat later on in the day.
They also had the chance to create their own modern art picture frame, complete with edible cocoa butter designs.
Haddie Allen, 17, said she was enjoying trying out the different activities while spending time with other kids.
“I’ve been enjoying making the chocolate and getting to hang out with some kids that I’m getting to know,” she said. “I can’t wait to try my clusters.”
But candy wasn’t the only thing the campers got to try.
Achille set up a splatter painting activity inspired by American expressionist Jackson Pollock.
“We knew that we wanted to do something more art-heavy this week,” Achille said. “With splatter paint, which is modern and abstract, we have a little bit more liberties. I researched different candy camps and saw these art bars and abstract clusters and came up with the curriculum. [Redeker] loved it.”
Achille said she enjoyed working with the kids on the splatter paintings because it served as a warm-up of sorts for their next round of chocolate making. That, and it was fun showing kids how they can get create in the kitchen.
“When I think of the arts, I definitely would include food,” she said. “It’s not just painting, drawing, photography, ceramics — it’s part of your personality, and I think that can come out in food as well. So, when I was talking to Kim about it, she said, ‘Oh, I think this is great. This is a wonderful marriage of media.’”
Even with food, Achille said, everyone puts their own little twist on a recipe.
“It’s not exact, even in chocolate,” she said. “Yes, the temperature and stuff like that, but it is about creation. Kim’s chocolates are different than another chocolate place’s, just like where I am painting a flower or you are painting a flower, they are going to be different.”
Redeker said there were just a few spots left for the final installment of the camp, which will be a sea-themed event featuring mermaids and sand-inspired art projects.
Those interested in signing up should call 342-9600.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.