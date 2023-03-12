Emporia State's Travis Morrison earned All-American honors at the NCAA Division II Indoor Track & Field National Championships on Saturday afternoon.
He unleashed a personal best of 17.58m (57-8.25) on his first attempt of the men's shot put to lead after round one of the first flight. That mark held up as he placed seventh in the competition to earn Emporia State two points in the team standings.
