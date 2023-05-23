ESU Track & Field NCAA qualifiers 2023

Brooks Lowe, Travis Morrison, Alyssa Conway and Megan McManis will represent Emporia State at the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Pueblo, Colo.

 Courtesy ESU Athletics

Four Emporia State track and field athletes will be heading to the NCAA Outdoor Championships in Pueblo, Colorado that begin on Thursday.

Senior thrower Travis Morrison is the top-ranked Hornet entering the championships. He is currently ranked fourth in the nation and third in Emporia State history in the shot put with a throw of 18.71m (61-4.75) at the Rock Chalk Classic on April 29.

