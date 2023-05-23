Four Emporia State track and field athletes will be heading to the NCAA Outdoor Championships in Pueblo, Colorado that begin on Thursday.
Senior thrower Travis Morrison is the top-ranked Hornet entering the championships. He is currently ranked fourth in the nation and third in Emporia State history in the shot put with a throw of 18.71m (61-4.75) at the Rock Chalk Classic on April 29.
“I’m proud but never satisfied,” Morrison said of where he currently stands. “You’re always looking to move the mark but this season has been a lot of fun.”
Morrison is not expecting any surprises and feels ready for what’s to come.
“I don’t think there’s going to be any surprises,” Morrison said. “I think everyone coming back for outdoor I competed against for indoor, so there’s a comfort factor there. I’m really excited for the opportunity given.”
The top-ranked Emporia State woman heading to Pueblo is senior javelin thrower Alyssa Conway. She is ranked eighth in the nation in the women’s hammer and her throw of 59.31m (194-7) at the Kansas Relays set the Emporia State school record.
“I think this year I’m going in knowing it’s just another meet,” Conway said. “In some previous years, I made it to be something so big and special and when you get there, you realize that you’ve competed against a lot of these girls already so you just treat it like another day.”
Freshman Brooks Lowe set the goal to make it to nationals all four years. He is off to a good start and currently sits ninth in the nation in the men’s javelin. He threw 67.39m (221-1) at the ESU Midwest Classic, which is ranked fifth all-time at Emporia State.
“This is a really cool deal,” Lowe said. “When I got recruited, one of my goals was to be a four-time national qualifier and anything I can do to impact the program here at Emporia State is awesome.”
Though this will be his first time going, Lowe knows not to make the moment any bigger than it needs to be.
“It’s a big stage but nothing really changes once you’re out there,” Lowe said. “It’s just me and coach, so if I can do what I’ve done all season and continue to execute, good things will happen.”
Sophomore pole vaulter Megan McManis was the last Hornet to qualify with her 4.01m (13-1.75) mark at the PSU Last Chance to Host a Meet Qualifier last Friday to rank 12th in the nation. That mark is a school record in the women’s pole vault.
McManis went into that meet with the goal to qualify, and she knew it right away.
“I definitely had the goal to qualify,” McManis said. “I saw the progressions before I got there and I knew that bar was going to be the one that was going to get me there, and it felt amazing. Everything fell together perfectly at that meet and I’m hoping for a similar result at nationals.”
Head coach Steve Blocker is glad these four were able to reach this stage and that having national representation is the program standard.
“We like to think that the standard is we have some representation at the national championships and we hope that resonates with a large portion of our team,” Blocker said. “Getting there is the hard battle and once you get there, it’s like a whole new season.”
Blocker noted what separates these four is how they handle adversity.
“I think how they respond is a big reason why they’re here,” Blocker said. “If something didn’t go their way, they were able to shrug it off, push forward and learn from those lessons and I think that was one of the big differences with this group.”
There are many things both athletes and coaches encounter over the course of a long season. But the feeling of qualifying for the national championships is one of the most rewarding things for everyone.
“It’s extremely rewarding,” Blocker said. “There are a lot of reasons why you get into coaching. But when you’re trying to build a team, you’re bringing in the coaches and the athletes and you’re trying to hopefully have a positive influence, and to see it all come together is one of the most satisfying things.”
