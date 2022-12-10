The Emporia Municipal Band Christmas Concert is set for Sunday, Dec. 18 at 3 p.m. at the Emporia Granada Theatre.
This will also be new Band Director Nancy Riecker’s first performance as conductor.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Emporia Municipal Band Christmas Concert is set for Sunday, Dec. 18 at 3 p.m. at the Emporia Granada Theatre.
This will also be new Band Director Nancy Riecker’s first performance as conductor.
“I’m excited to jump in,” Riecker said. “They’re a really great group to play with and they’re even more fun to conduct, so I can’t wait to see what we could do together.”
Riecker, a K-12 music and band teacher at Waverly, took over for former director James Davis in August. The Emporia native is also the first female director for the municipal band in Emporia history.
“It was something I realized after I already applied for the position,” she said. “I felt like it was about time for one, but it’s really nice to be able to follow a whole bunch of other really excellent directors and names in the Emporia band world. So I feel honored to be part of the group.”
Riecker said the Christmas concert will be a nice starting place for her directing career.
“It’s kind of a nice way to dip my toes in before the full summer season because that’s when the job gets the busiest,” she explained.
This year, Riecker said she is planning on keeping the Christmas concert traditions alive while also adding some new twists.
“We’re really glad to have the Granada,” Riecker said. “It’s a beautiful place to have a concert anyway. And then we’re going to keep some of our good traditional concert pieces. I love ‘Sleigh Ride.’ That’s what I always look forward to every year. And of course, we’ll have our seasonal ‘Home on the Range,’ but I have a couple of new ones in mind to see what we can do with, just to liven things up a little bit.”
The concert is completely free and seating is first come, first serve.
“It’s always been our gift back to the city,” Riecker said. “It started back before the Granada was even finished and the very first concert we did, it was a fundraiser. We took donations for the Granada project. So we’re glad to come back in there and just give a concert for everybody to enjoy it and get into the holiday spirit.”
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.