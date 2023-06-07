Dozens of community members attended a series of seminars to help stop domestic minor sex trafficking this week, hosted by SOS Inc.
Russ Tuttle, founder and president of the Stop Trafficking Project joined SOS staff and community members at the Flint Hills Technical College Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning to present the BeAlert awareness and prevention strategy, a program that can be specially tailored to speak to students or adults. The presentations spanned four communities SOS serves - including Lyndon, Burlington, Council Grove and Emporia.
The Stop Trafficking Project works to end domestic minor sex trafficking - defined by the National Research Council; Institute of Medicine as the “recruitment, harboring, transportation, provision, or obtaining of a person for the purpose of a commercial sex act” within the United States - before it starts. Between March 2015 and December 2022, the Stop Trafficking Project reports that it has presented BeAlert to over 78,000 youth and identified 111 domestic minor sex trafficking victims.
In Kansas, Tuttle said, most people will believe that sex trafficking is not a problem and that it doesn’t happen in their communities. However, while abduction may be rare, online seduction is common.
“In the state of Kansas, child-on-child sex crimes are skyrocketing, child sexual abuse material is skyrocketing, the crime of sextortion is skyrocketing and domestic minor sex trafficking is skyrocketing,” Tuttle explained. “And all four are somewhat interlinked.”
For example, he said, after a presentation at a middle school, a sixth-grade girl walked up to him and showed him choke marks around her neck.
“You could still visibly see the bruising from where her eighth-grade boyfriend had choked her out the day before while having sex with her,” Tuttle said.
The boyfriend, who had developed a porn addiction in second grade, had learned that sex was supposed to be violent by watching porn, Tuttle added, and had taped and posted the incident.
“What was disclosed as we worked through the community because of the training we had done before and the disclosure of the little girl, what we found out is that this eighth-grade boyfriend, in less than 24 hours had almost three dozen mostly adult men who had figured out ways to pay him - because they saw the pictures and videos of his girlfriend - pay him to sexually assault the sixth-grade girl,” he said. “That is sex trafficking.”
According to BeAlert results, 56% of youth have viewed pornography, 27% are highly vulnerable and have sent nudes and or met in person with strangers they met online or might in the future. The organization also reports that after attending a presentation where students were informed about what sex trafficking looks like, 53% are less at risk to engaging in the same behaviors.
However, where raising awareness and acting retroactively can only go so far - children who were involved in sex trafficking often need seven attempts to fully leave the life - active intervention and support from trusted adults can stop trafficking before or soon after it begins.
With many children facing screens for hours every day, youths’ connection to the internet during a vulnerable time in their lives is endless - a fact that predators know well. Tuttle said multiple youth have reported that they met a new friend online who preyed on their insecurities or vulnerabilities - on social media, through video games or online chat rooms - which led to requests for sexually explicit content. While it can be tough to monitor your child’s full online presence, Tuttle said it is important to try, as a simple online interaction could end in tragedy.
While some instances of grooming can take years, others can take days.
“It can take two and a half days, like [it did with] a little kid, an eighth grader in Olathe, Kansas last summer who was online for two and a half days,” Tuttle said. “The morning of day three, [she] walked out of her house, got into a pickup truck and later in the day ended up in Denver. It’s still not an abduction, officially, because she willingly walked away. It is the seduction that makes her walk out of the home. The kids don’t find out that it’s too late until it's too late.”
“It’s all about the exploitation of vulnerability,” he summarized.
Tuttle said when he explains how easy it is for a predator to infiltrate your online life to children, he uses a metaphor of an event from his own life - accidentally swallowing a dead cockroach while drinking a soda in a foreign country.
“Too much soda is bad, a little bit is OK,” Tuttle said. “... This represents your screen time. That’s something different for kindergarten through 12th grade, and sometimes there is a cockroach.”
Tuttle lastly encouraged adults to stop trafficking before it starts by following 10 suggestions:
- Don’t live in fear, but be wise
- Be the parent before the best friend
- Don’t ever think/say “Not my kid”
- Lead by example in your own online life
- Develop a plan and be consistent
- Start young
- Use different communication when your kids are older
- You are only as safe as your stupidest friend online
- Apply three words: exploitation of vulnerability
- BeAlert
Many resources are also available for parents and youth, including Take It Down, a free service that helps minors remove nude, partially nude and sexually explicit images or videos of themselves, available at https://takeitdown.ncmec.org. Parents can also text TSTP to 833-321-0219 for information and safety tips, download the Stop Trafficking App or visit them online at https://www.stoptraffickingproject.com.
