Dozens of community members attended a series of seminars to help stop domestic minor sex trafficking this week, hosted by SOS Inc.

Russ Tuttle, founder and president of the Stop Trafficking Project joined SOS staff and community members at the Flint Hills Technical College Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning to present the BeAlert awareness and prevention strategy, a program that can be specially tailored to speak to students or adults. The presentations spanned four communities SOS serves - including Lyndon, Burlington, Council Grove and Emporia.

