The Emporia High School boys tennis team finished sixth at a home invite on Thursday afternoon.
Senior Mats Goerres finished sixth in singles, finishing 2-2 on the day. He won his opening match 8-2 before falling to Blue Valley Southwest’s Sanjay Rajkumar 8-1.
Goerres then defeated Salina South’s Carson Crow 8-4 before falling to Derby’s Isaak Bowman 8-0 in the fifth-place match.
The heavy winds were definitely a factor and for someone who is not from Kansas like Goerres, it was a learning experience.
“He’s not really used to this heavy wind where he came from, so he’s kind of trying to figure out how to play in the wind and adjust to it,” head coach Saul Trujillo said. “We’ve had some windy practices but not this extreme. It’s the greatest equalizer in this sport and it’s a teachable moment.”
The freshman duo of Carlos Bautista and Joaquin Miranda finished 11th in doubles. The two are close friends and it was Miranda’s first varsity event, so it was a good experience for him.
“They’re really close friends and they play a lot against each other,” Trujillo said. “Carlos’ doubles partner was out today so we gave Joaquin a chance to come up and play. It’s a good experience for him and it kind of opens his eyes to the varsity level, but Jake [Simons] will be playing with Carlos again on Saturday.”
Emporia will host a home invite on Saturday. April 1 at 9 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.