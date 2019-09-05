Each trip to the Farmer’s Market lately has yielded a new surprise. This time it was a special okra.
Seedlings in Kansas are almost always Clemson spineless, and they do well. Clemson is great for frying, and if you catch the pods at just the right time they can be large enough, and still tender enough for stuffing.
One variety that is definitely large enough for stuffing is the Texas Hill Country Red, and that’s what I got. Judging by the past two Saturdays, the okra is coming in, so grab some now. It is easy to blanch and freeze for future use. Okra contains vitamins A, C and B6, as well as calcium, iron, potassium, magnesium, a whole lot of soluble fiber and high levels of folate.
The Texas Hill Country Red grows to six feet; the stems and pods are tinged with a nice, dark-red color that looks like autumn. The pods are shorter than some, averaging 3 - 6 inches long, and some of the fattest I’ve seen. One cook describes them as perfect for battering in cornmeal and frying since the end result is a good mouthful instead of a “nugget.” Growers recommend harvesting at 3 - 5 inches for the most tender okra.
The plant itself is beautiful, and you may have seen other varieties that are all red or orange-red. Okra’s got style!
This okra is recommended for pickling, and pickled okra is a delight. This recipe makes about two pint jars; one for now and one for next week. These are refrigerator pickles, so you need a different recipe if you want to put them up.
Pickled okra is a great snack, excellent sliced on a sandwich and essential to any Bloody Mary. If you felt like throwing in a couple of garlic cloves or a red pepper, it is certainly allowed.
Quick Pickled Okra
1 pound fresh okra
1/2 cup kosher salt
1 1/2 cups apple cider vinegar
1 1/2 cups water
3/4 cup brown sugar
1 Tablespoon pickling spice
Place the okra in a strainer over a bowl and pour the kosher salt over it. Toss the okra to coat and let stand for 30 minutes, tossing every 5-10 minutes.
Rinse the okra and drain. Stuff sterilized canning jars with the okra (stem ends down is the usual choice) and set aside.
Bring the vinegar, water, brown sugar and pickling spice to boil in a small saucepan and cook until the sugar is dissolved. Allow to cool for 5 minutes.
Pour the liquid into the jars, filling to a half-inch from the top. Place the lid on the jars and refrigerate for 1 hour or overnight.
I’ve published Andy’s Okra Rellenos recipe in the past (stuffed with cheese and chorizo), so here is a different style of okra usage. If you fear for the — as one chef put it — mucilage, then you’ll enjoy this,. Grilling the okra, much like frying it, breaks down the slime. Let’s get cooking!
Shrimp, Sausage and Okra skewers
12 large raw shrimp, tail-on, peeled and deveined
8 ounces andouille sausage, sliced into 1⁄2-inch rounds
12 - 15 small okra pods, halved lengthwise
2 Tablespoons olive oil
2 teaspoons Cajun seasoning (anyone still using Bam!?)
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
2 Tablespoons salted butter, melted
1 teaspoon lemon juice
1 teaspoon hot sauce
Lemon wedges
If using wooden skewers, soak them in water. Combine shrimp, sausage, okra, olive oil, Cajun seasoning and black pepper in a large bowl; toss to coat.
Thread mixture onto 8 (8-inch) skewers, with sausage rounds inside shrimp and alternating with okra slices. The sausage will help the shrimp not dry out.
Grill over high heat, uncovered, until okra is charred and shrimp is cooked through, about 1 1⁄2 minutes per side. Transfer kebabs to a serving plate.
Stir together butter, lemon juice, and hot sauce; brush on kebabs. Serve with lemon wedges.
