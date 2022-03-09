The city of Emporia is reexamining its fireworks policy but initial discussions among the city commission Wednesday morning did not seem to indicate that changes are on the horizon.
Commissioner Susan Brinkman said it was her understanding that there were few fireworks-related complaints last year in late June and early July.
“I genuinely don’t see anything wrong with leaving it stand the way that it is, from the time that they’re not sold,” Brinkman said. “Not having had (police chief Ed Owens) come to us with a lot of complaints and not seeing anyone here today really advocating for (changes) tells me that I’m okay leaving it as it is.”
Commissioner Rob Gilligan acknowledged that any stricter limits on fireworks is going to put more of a burden on the Emporia Police Department, the Emporia Fire Department and the Lyon County Emergency Communications Center and suggested the commission “lean on” those departments for guidance when making decisions.
“As soon as (fireworks) are available for sale, they’re going to start shooting them regardless,” Gilligan said. “So if we pass an ordinance that doesn’t allow it, we’re asking our police department to, in effect, enforce an ordinance that’s really ineffectual and hard to enforce. And then it just becomes us chasing tails around town. But then, of course, a citizen expects us to enforce the rules because we set those rules. … Even if we ban them, they’re still going to happen.”
City manager Trey Cocking acknowledged that fireworks can have unintended consequences, such as an increase in stray dogs because they get frightened and take off. Fireworks can also negatively affect people with mental health concerns.
Mayor Becky Smith said that having set dates wherein fireworks are allowed makes it possible for people to prepare themselves. Brinkman encouraged people to talk to their neighbors about their concerns. Cocking agreed and also said that dogs can be boarded or receive prescriptions to help manage their responses to fireworks.
Fireworks are currently allowed in Emporia from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. June 27-July 5, with those hours extended to 10 a.m.-11 p.m. on July 3-4.
The commission also discussed a potential increase to the connection rate for its sewer system.
City engineer Jim Ubert said that currently, the city charges $100 to connect a new development to the sewer system. However, that work costs the city $200.
“I’m recommending that we actually charge our real cost: $200,” he said.
Smith said she didn’t think it was “unreasonable” to charge the actual cost to the city but Commissioner Jamie Sauder said that, with the rising costs of development, keeping the price as it is could encourage further development.
“I guess I’m less concerned about covering costs than I am about getting more and more customers and encouraging growth to come onto that wastewater system,” he said.
Gilligan added that connecting developments to the sewer system at a loss to the city was a “cost of doing business.”
Brinkman countered that the low cost of sewer connection in Emporia – particularly compared to other cities in the state – hasn’t been an incentive for developers given the current housing shortage in the city.
“Charging the actual cost doesn’t seem like it’s going to deter anyone because they didn’t show up when it was a bargain,” she said.
Sauder maintained that increasing the fee would make “a very expensive process more expensive, even if it’s only by $100 bucks.”
“I think you should really question whether you can afford to build a house if $100 is going to dissuade you,” Brinkman said.
“There’s ways to save money in residential construction,” Sauder replied. “You have to choose where you want to make compromises for the product that you want, but there are ways to make it more affordable.”
Commissioner Danny Giefer said he was in favor of charging $200 to cover the actual cost of the connection.
Ubert said that this was just a “beginning discussion” and that he was “not asking for any approvals at this time.”
The commission will take up the issue at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.