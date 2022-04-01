The Emporia Gazette
The public is invited to a farewell event for Emporia City Commission member and former Mayor Rob Gilligan.
A going-away party will occur Wednesday from 2:30 - 4:30 p.m. in the White Auditorium Little Theatre. That also will be his last day on city commission.
Gilligan, an Emporia native, is moving to Cape Girardeau, Missouri to become President of the Chief Executive Officer of the area Chamber of Commerce.
Gilligan’s last day leading Ignite Emporia will be next Friday. He begins his new job Monday, April 11.
People with questions about the party can contact the Emporia City Manager’s office.
