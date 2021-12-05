Hundreds showed up to Bruff’s Bar and Grill throughout the morning on Saturday to partake in the Red Stocking Breakfast, a fundraising effort for the Kansas Children’s Service League’s Healthy Families program.
The annual event wasn’t held in person last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic but it made its return in 2021 with a new location after being held at Pizza Ranch in previous years.
“Bruff’s has been incredibly generous to open up and experience that with us this year,” said Bev Long, KCSL program development manager and Healthy Families program supervisor in Emporia. “Post-COVID – well, we’re still in COVID, right? – we needed a larger venue that would allow for a little extra elbow room.”
Bobbi Mlynar, who along with her husband Shannon co-chaired the event, said she was pleased with the turnout after a year off, a new location and an ongoing pandemic.
“I really was surprised,” she said. “It was much better than I thought considering the situation that’s going on around us. … I’ve been just really surprised that we’ve seen such a nice crowd.”
Long agreed, saying that she hadn’t been certain how many people to expect but that she was very pleased with the turnout.
She also said the event takes about a year to plan and requires the contribution of nearly 60 people, most of whom are volunteers, including some local celebrity servers.
“It’s vital,” she said of having volunteers donate their time. “There’s no way that can we can have the hands-on experience and the opportunity to meet the needs of everybody coming through (without volunteers). We plan for 300-400 people. It takes a lot of work.”
In addition to raising money by way of people paying for their meals, the Red Stocking Breakfast also featured a silent auction with more than a dozen items on offer. Long said it took about six months to secure the auction items.
The fundraising goal for the event was $15,000, although Long said she wouldn’t know final numbers for a while yet.
All of the funds raised will go to support the Healthy Families program in Emporia, which is a free service for families provided just before or just after they welcome a new baby “to help them get off on the right foot with parenting,” Long said.
“If they’re overburdened or stressed, we help them to overcome whatever hurdles or burdens that they’re dealing with so that they can focus on the children,” Long said. “We teach them parent-child interaction activities, child development, health and safety, really working on making sure that their home is a safe, stable and nurturing environment for the children. Research has shown that the better the environment for the child, the better the outcome for the child.”
Long said that because the program has no costs to the families who participate, fundraising is key.
“Fundraising is vital to make sure that we have the opportunity to give the family what they need,” she said. “We have seven staff members in the Emporia office and fundraising pays for their salaries, their travel time, pays for diapers and formula and curriculum and whatever the families need.”
The Preston Trust, the Jones Trust, the Emporia Community Foundation and the United Way also assist with funding the Healthy Families Program.
Mlynar has been involved with the Red Stocking Breakfast for about 10 years, ever since it first began. Her motivation is the desire to support a worthwhile organization and service.
“The Kansas Children’s Service League’s Healthy Families Program is something that I strongly believe in,” she said. “I think it’s so much better to prevent problems before they begin rather than try to fix them after they’ve already developed.”
She said the name of the breakfast came from a holiday tradition from a time in the past when children living in an institutional setting would set out red stockings before they went to sleep and during the night community members would fill the stockings with gifts.
“It’s a wonderful social event,” she said. “It also has a lot of support because it helps finance that Healthy Families program. I think it’s something a lot of people look forward to every year.”
