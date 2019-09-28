Special to The Gazette
The 2019 “pops” concert of the Emporia Symphony Orchestra will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Granada Theatre in downtown Emporia.
The highly-anticipated yearly concert will feature words and music to please people of all ages.
Included in the concert repertoire are music selections from Fiddler on the Roof, How to Train Your Dragon, The Devil Went Down to Georgia, Journey’s Greatest Hits, The Sound of Music, Video Games Live and The Greatest Showman.
“What’s Up At The Symphony” will add a touch of Bugs Bunny nostalgia in a medley of the classical music that was featured in the old Looney Tunes cartoons.
And a special narration of the children’s book “They All Saw a Cat” by Brendan Wenzel will be presented by Andrew Maxfield, the composer of the music which accompanies the book.
Tickets (cash/check only) will be available at the door and in advance at the ESU Music Department and the Granada Theatre. Ticket prices are general admission $10, senior $8, student $5, children 12 and under free.
The annual “pops” concert, which has sold out the last two years, is sponsored by the nonprofit organization Emporia Celebrates the Flint Hills.
