The Emporia area will get a break from potential fire danger Thursday. But the risk increases again Friday.
The difference is in the wind. The National Weather Service expects gusts no higher than 20 miles per hour Thursday. But Friday should be breezier, with potential gusts of 35 miles per hour. Humidity levels are expected to drop Friday as well.
No rain is in the forecast for Emporia over the next seven days. Afternoon highs should be seasonal, from 50 Thursday to the high 50s over the weekend and in the middle of next week.
The current weather service long-range forecast does not include Thanksgiving Day. But the day before, which is a big travel day for many people, should be sunny with a high of 59.
