After almost 50 years, states are once again allowed to outlaw abortion. Friday morning, the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the 1973 precedent that protected the constitutional right to abortion in the United States.
The Court’s conservative majority ruled that the United States Constitution does not protect the right to choose to have an abortion, and leaves that decision up to the states, instead of individuals.
“The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion; Roe and Casey are overruled; and the authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives,” the decision said.
Three justices - Breyer, Sotomayor, and Kagan - dissented.
President Joe Biden addressed the nation in a press conference after the decision Friday morning, calling the Court “extreme” and saying the decision put the health of women in the United States at risk.
“It’s a realization of extreme ideology and a tragic error of the Supreme Court in my view,” the president said.
“My administration will use all of its appropriate lawful powers. But Congress must act,” President Biden continued.
"I have always believed that every woman’s reproductive decisions should be left to her and her physician," Gov. Laura Kelly said in a statement to supporters. "As the governor of Kansas, I will continue to oppose regressive legislation which interferes with individual rights or freedoms or bills that threaten the economic strides we’ve achieved making Kansas a constructive place to do business in recent years."
Residents of Emporia and surrounding communities shared their opinions with the Gazette after the decision Friday morning.
“I think it's absolutely horrible and terrifying for a lot of women and people in general,” Kim Westcott of Emporia said. “I am sick to my stomach about it.”
“I don't have great words to share about it right now, you know, because I’m scared and sad and heartbroken about everything,” Westcott said.
“My opinion is, abortions are murder, so I don’t think they should be legalized,” Marie Hammond of Olpe said. “And the fact that it’s been OK in Kansas, and people have been coming here from out of state to have abortions done, I disagree with.”
“I’m not pro-abortion at all,” Joe Alonzo of Junction City said. “I think there are special instances, but I think we promote it way too much. It makes life too easy, you know what I mean? You should be responsible and make responsible decisions and know the consequences of those decisions, and not want to just say, ‘Well I can just get rid of, I can reverse this,’ especially if it’s a human life.”
“I hope they do,” Alonzo said of Kansas legislators restricting abortion. “I mean, this is Kansas, and that’s why people live here, because we’re conservative, especially when it comes to abortion, so I hope they do.”
“I’m very angry and frustrated with [the Supreme Court],” Bradley Hinderliter of Emporia said.
Kristi Skinner of Council Grove agrees.
“Unfortunately what will happen is, just like in, you know, any other thing the government tries to control, is that it’s going to go underground and we’re going to have more women that will be possibly injured or die,” Skinner said. “I think it's a huge step back. It takes away individual rights, I believe, and I think there are circumstances that the government shouldn’t be involved with, so yeah, that’s very disappointing.”
John Blasenhauer of Emporia, lands somewhere in the middle on the issue.
“It’s going to be less of a burden on the medical industry, or on Medicaid and so forth, paying for it,” Blasenhauer said. “I believe everybody should have a right to do what they please with themselves, but at the same time, should everybody have to pay for it, that’s my only downfall on it.”
The decision to overturn Roe v. Wade has been anticipated for weeks. In May, Politico reported on a leaked draft of a Supreme Court opinion, written by Justice Samuel Alito, which suggested the Court was likely to overturn the case.
Abandoning Roe v Wade is treading on women by putting an end to safe abortion access. It's back to coat hangers and cocktails for half the country, sadly.
