Freelance journalist Pavel Kuljuk lives in the disputed Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine
Kuljuk sent his resume into The Gazette in early February, prior to the start of Russia’s invasion into the country. We reached out to Kuljuk this week to see if he could provide us with updates on the situation.
In a dramatic escalation of East-West tensions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian nuclear forces put on high alert Sunday in response to what he called “aggressive statements” by leading NATO powers.
The directive to put Russia’s nuclear weapons in an increased state of readiness for launch raised fears that the crisis could boil over into nuclear warfare, whether by design or mistake.
Putin's step is “potentially putting in play forces that, if there’s a miscalculation, could make things much, much more dangerous,” said a senior U.S. defense official, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Amid the mounting tensions, Ukraine announced that a delegation from the country had agreed to meet with Russian officials for talks. But the Kremlin’s ultimate aims in Ukraine — and what steps might be enough to satisfy Moscow — remained unclear.
Kaljuk sent two reports by email this weekend:
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 26
Now in Kramatorsk 10 pm. The day passed quietly. There were no shellings. I went to the nearby village "Malotaranovka". I have a second home there. Part of the road was through fields and a small forest. At this site, I always felt that someone was watching me. It wasn't a pleasant feeling. But I had to take the risk. Since the cat "Dora" lives in the house. The cat needs to be fed. The safety of the house must be checked.
Although the sale of alcohol is prohibited in "Malatoranovka" men walked through the streets with bottles of alcohol. Rural shops are now especially difficult. There are few buyers. A ban on the sale of alcohol reduces profits. Apparently the owner of some store broke the rule and decided to sell alcohol. This is bad news. But there is also a good one.
There are more bread in the stores. The heroism of the bakers is impressive. Returning to Kramatorsk, I saw a truck with the inscription "Bakhmutkhleb". This enterprise is located in the city of Bakhmut (former Artemovsk). This city is almost on the front line. But people there make bread and take it to Kramatorsk. They travel more than 80 km every day to bring bread to Kramatorsk and return back. They are not afraid of a long road and possible shelling. Their houses are 10 miles from the front. But they continue to work.
However, the heroic efforts of bakers are not enough. There are fewer products in stores. What yesterday seemed too expensive today is bought with joy. The cashier at ATB said that nothing had been delivered to the store for the past two days.
I bought some more products. I gave some of the food to relatives. They are elderly people and cannot go to the city for food themselves. In the current situation, stocks will last for 3-4 days. If there is no food supply, then starvation may occur.
Today I saw an old woman who was looking for food in the dustbin. I hope she was looking for pet food and not herself.
Following the famine, robberies will begin. This was the case during the first war. By the way, since the beginning of the war, police patrols have not been seen on the streets of Kramatorsk. Why they are not visible is unknown. But it was an efficient police force.
We all live in anticipation of the completion of events. Waiting is conducive to reflection. One of the conclusions. You Americans should be proud of your politicians. U.S. Presidents are the highest class. These people use citizens of other states to achieve their interests.
But [Vladimir] Putin and [Volodymyr] Zelensky are weak politicians. To achieve their interests, these people use the citizens of their own states. Feel the difference?
I respect the U.S. political system for this feature. But I'm sad. Since it is this feature that excludes the emergence of the same politicians in Ukraine or Russia. That is why I am not fighting either for Ukraine or for Russia. After all, the war actually goes for the interests of the United States. But I'm not a U.S. citizen. And you can be proud of American citizenship.
Other findings are not so significant. In conditions where a bag of food can become a reason for an attack by robbers, it is necessary to have a weapon. But in Ukraine, ordinary citizens are forbidden to have weapons. Another plus for the U.S.A.
I will not evacuate. It is worth running away once and that's it. I'm not used to running from life.
Everything else is still unchanged.
Major local news
A free train with refugees left Kramatorsk for Lvov. There is no official information about how many people took advantage of it. But probably a lot. Since tomorrow there will be another such train. They are trying to solve the problem with cash in an original way.
At the cash desks of Silpo supermarkets, they were allowed to receive 6,000 hryvnias from cards. (almost $200). Prior to this, only 1,000 hryvnia ($33) could be withdrawn from ATMs per day. Kindergartens and schools stopped working in Kramatorsk. The elevators in the buildings don't work either.
On the streets of the city, marks began to be found to correct artillery strikes or bombardments. This means that shelling will begin soon.
I wish you a peaceful life.
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 27
Now in Kramatorsk 6 pm. Events are coming. That's why I'm writing this post earlier than usual. Today in Kramatorsk imposed a curfew. From 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. it is forbidden to leave the house. In addition, in that part of the city called "Sotsgorod" the Internet was gone.
Two of our friends reported this. Yesterday a curfew was introduced in the city of Slavyansk. This city is near us. Our friend named Leonid, who was called to the front three days ago, reports that the second day they have no fights. A lull at the front always happens before big events. All these are signs of a possible Russian offensive.
Today's affairs
Today I have a tactical break. I didn't go anywhere. The last two days have taken a lot of energy. Therefore, I rest. There will be enough food for several days. I made a homemade dumbbell. Sand was poured into a bottle with a capacity of 20 liters. The neck was plugged with paper so that the sand would not spill out. The bottle has a handle. It is convenient to lift. The weight is not big, about 20 kg. But you can train.
A traditional barbell that is trained in gyms costs almost $100 in Ukraine. It is very expensive. The main thing is not a beautiful sports simulator, but the desire to play sports.
It's better to spend money on things you can't do yourself. Playing sports is very important. This helps to maintain peace of mind. During the war it is very important not to be nervous. This reduces the risk of errors.
Assistance is provided to the population of the city free of charge. The number of events in the city has dropped sharply. This is the most important and disturbing news of today.
Major local news
The evacuation of the population of Kramatorsk continues. For this, trains are used. On February 27, 300 people will be taken to Lviv.
On February 28, 150 people will be taken to Ivano-Frankivsk. These people will be transported free of charge. February 26 was the first train. Then the people were taken to Lvov. In Kramatorsk, a psychological help office was opened. Assistance is provided to the population of the city free of charge.
I wish you a peaceful life and good mood.
