Lori DeWinkler presented the final program in the 2021 Saturdays at the Site lecture series at Red Rocks, the home of William Allen White, on Saturday morning.
Held on the porch of the historic home, DeWinkler’s presentation explored the history of the White family gravesites. She also shared some of the steps she took to unravel mysteries around where members of the family are buried.
DeWinkler is a genealogist who took an interest in the White family after moving to the area with her husband, Fred, four years ago. She opened the program with a recounting of Mary White’s short life and her legacy.
“Mary was beloved in Emporia,” DeWinkler said.
In 1920, Mary White was given a Dodge Runabout Roadster. She enjoyed zipping around town in it, DeWinkler said, and happily gave people rides.
“She would take people where they wanted to go in town,” she said. “White, Black, old, young, it didn’t matter.”
DeWinkler’s interest in Mary White led her to wonder about the missing names in the family plot in Maplewood, the “old” part of what is now Memorial Lawn cemetery. Her parents, William Allen and Sallie Moss White, are buried there, as are her brother William Lindsay White and paternal grandmother Mary Ann Hatten White. But where is her paternal grandfather buried? That mystery sent DeWinkler hunting records in El Dorado where Dr. Allen White lived, worked and served as mayor.
“I was told Allen wasn’t buried in El Dorado,” DeWinkler said. “The sexton at the Belle Vista cemetery, where he should have been buried, said Allen must be buried in Potter’s Field. But why would the Mayor of El Dorado be buried in a pauper’s grave? That made no sense.”
After being told repeatedly that there were no records of Dr. White’s grave in El Dorado, DeWinkler began looking through old issues of the local newspaper. After much searching, she found an article from April 1916 recounting the removal of not only the remains of Dr. White but his infant son Frederick and his wife’s brother Francis Hatten to Emporia.
Following the presentation and some discussion about the White family history, the audience was invited to join DeWinkler at the cemetery to visit the gravesites.
Saturdays at the Site is presented by the William Allen White Community Partnership, Inc., a non-profit organization whose purpose is to promote and support the history of the William Allen White family through preservation, interpretation and operation of the Red Rocks State Historic Site.
