A story of revenge, justice and murder drew a crowd to Emporia State University’s Memorial Union lawn for performances of “Medea” by ESU Theatre, Friday and Saturday.
“Medea” is a play by Greek playwright Euripedes that follows the story of Medea, the enchantress who helped Jason, leader of the Argonauts, obtain the Golden Fleece from her father. Medea becomes enraged when Jason then arranges a marriage to Glauce, the daughter of King Creon, although he’s already married.
Jason claims he has the “moral right” to leave Medea for he had fulfilled his primary duty by bearing legitimate children. Creon, as king of Corinth, would provide a more prominent pairing.
After Creon orders Medea to leave with her children she begs him to let her stay. The king relents and allows her to remain in Corinth one more day. To punish Jason, Medea poisons the princess and Creon, then kills her children and herself.
First performed around 431 B.C., the play’s surprise ending uses the “deus ex machina” trope — resolving the plot through improbable events and with unlikely saviors.
