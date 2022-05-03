A draft U.S. Supreme Court opinion striking down Roe v. Wade raises the stakes in an upcoming fight at the Kansas ballot box over abortion access. Voters will decide on Aug. 2 whether the state constitution protects the right to an abortion.
The explosive leak of the Supreme Court's draft opinion — authored by Justice Samuel Alito — sent shockwaves across the country when Politico reported its contents on Monday night. The draft, which could change before the court publishes its opinion in June, nevertheless appears to show a majority of justices support returning the matter of abortion to the states.
Abortion would remain legal in Kansas, where two clinics — one in Wichita and another in Overland Park — provide the procedure. The Kansas Supreme Court in 2019 found a right to an abortion in the state constitution, a decision that if upheld ensure it remains legal in the state and restrict the ability of anti-abortion lawmakers to restrict it.
But the Legislature has placed an amendment on the Aug. 2 ballot that would give lawmakers power over abortion — effectively overturning the state Supreme Court decision.
The amendment does not itself ban abortion, but opponents have warned that it would clear the way for the Legislature to do so. Amendment proponents insist the measure is about maintaining current regulations of abortion, but some Republican legislators have openly called for a ban.
The draft opinion's release likely marks the early start of what is expected to be an intense summer campaign on both sides.
"Register your kids to vote. Now is the time to teach our children the power that they have, which is at the ballot box," Kansas state Rep. Stephanie Clayton, an Overland Park Democrat, tweeted.
