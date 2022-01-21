It's not the coldest morning of the year so far. But you wouldn't be far off in thinking it is.
The temperature settled at five degrees at Emporia Municipal Airport before dawn Friday. The wind chill dropped as low as eight below zero.
But Emporia's lowest point in 2022 was a three-degree morning Sunday, January 2.
For some reason, low wind chills prompted a “hazardous weather advisory” for Chase County during the morning, but not Lyon County.
The good news for many is that temperatures will moderate over the next few days. After a high of 22 Thursday, Emporia could get close to the freezing point of 32 Friday afternoon. Highs should get above 50 Sunday and Monday.
The potential bad news is that no rain or snow is expected over the next seven days. The three snowfalls this month have created only 0.14 inches of precipitation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.