The Emporia High School boys soccer team begins postseason play tonight.
The Spartans finished the regular season with a 14-2 record and secured the No. 2 seed in the KSHSAA Class 5A west region. They will have home field advantage through the regional should they win against Valley Center, who won a play-in game last night.
Head coach Victor Ibarra is hoping his team is playing its best soccer at the right time of the year.
“I’m just making sure we’re ready to go mentally and physically,” Ibarra said. “We want to make sure no one gets sick from this random cold rain. I like where the guys are at. I think they understand what they're dealing with and we’re peaking at the right time.”
Emporia enters the postseason off a 9-1 win over Junction City last Thursday night, and Ibarra feels the team played with the sense of urgency needed this time of year.
“I thought Junction City was a really good test for us,” Ibarra said. “We needed to keep the goal differential down to keep the No. 2 seed and there was a sense of urgency, which is something we’ve lacked in my opinion. Obviously, you can see the goals [we scored] and all that, but I really care about the function of the team and I thought we played really well regardless of the score. Given this is now the postseason, I think the guys are peaking at the right time and that sense of urgency is what you’re looking for as a coach and they definitely have it right now.”
Senior goalkeeper Diego Reyes has been here before and is hoping to get the team past the regional round this year. He believes this team has what it takes.
“From my past regional experience, we’ve been knocked out in the first round both times,” Reyes said. “But this year I think it’s different. We have a better team that’s more connected. I remember that feeling of watching other teams celebrate, so we’re taking things very seriously.”
