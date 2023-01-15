The Emporia State women's basketball team fell on the road to Missouri Southern, 86-69, on Saturday afternoon.
Both the Lady Hornets and Lions struggled to score early in the first quarter. Through the first four minutes, Missouri Southern held a 5-4 lead over Emporia State. The Lady Hornets continued to experience struggles on the offensive end while the Lions were able to put together a 16-2 scoring run over the next three minutes as they led 27-10 after the first quarter.
Both teams traded points throughout the second quarter as the Lady Hornets trailed 43-29 entering the halftime break.
The trend continued for the first five minutes of the second half as Missouri Southern led Emporia State 54-41 with 4:45 remaining in the quarter. The Lions were able to score 13 consecutive points as they built a 67-41 lead, their largest of the game. An Audrey Beaty three would be the final points of the third quarter as Missouri Southern led the Lady Hornets 67-44 entering the fourth.
The Lady Hornets scored 25 points in the final quarter as they went 9-19 from the floor and made four threes, but they were unable to generate a comeback.
Sidney Tinner led the Lady Hornets with a career-high 12 points. Ehlaina Hartman and Kylee Scheer both reached double figures as they tallied 11 points while Scheer also recorded a team-high three steals.
Emporia State (9-8, 4-7 MIAA) will return to White Auditorium to take on Nebraska-Kearney on Wednesday, Jan. 18. The game is scheduled to tip off at 5:30 p.m.
