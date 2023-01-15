Sidney Tinner

Sidney Tinner led Emporia State with a career-high 12 points against Missouri Southern on Saturday.

 Courtesy ESU Athletics

The Emporia State women's basketball team fell on the road to Missouri Southern, 86-69, on Saturday afternoon.

Both the Lady Hornets and Lions struggled to score early in the first quarter. Through the first four minutes, Missouri Southern held a 5-4 lead over Emporia State. The Lady Hornets continued to experience struggles on the offensive end while the Lions were able to put together a 16-2 scoring run over the next three minutes as they led 27-10 after the first quarter.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.