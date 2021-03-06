With less than 45 houses on the market, some local realtors say Emporia’s housing shortage has reached the point of no return and it’s time for city-led investments for both short- and long-term solutions.
And, they say, it’s time to look at other Kansas communities for guidance.
Jamie Sauder, owner of Coldwell Banker Emporia Real Estate, is one of them.
“Dodge City built 67 new homes last year,” he said. “I think we built 22. And they’ve got different developers. They have one prominent developer out there that’s building a lot of homes, and their city has decided that they will put infrastructure on land that he already owns. So he’s negotiating for the land and purchasing it, and the city’s coming in, putting in the infrastructure, and then he’s building houses as fast as he can sell them. Which is really fast.”
Sauder is no stranger to development and knows the risks involved. His Hidden Vistas subdivision, located off of 30th Avenue, was the city of Emporia’s first Rural Incentive Housing District development. The project, conceived in 2016, aimed to bring in housing at the $200,000-$300,000 price point. At the time, Sauder said you couldn’t find those houses for sale in Emporia.
“You sit there and you start asking yourself, ‘OK, how do we get more houses on the market?’” he said. “The first and simple answer is, you have to build them.”
Sauder said the RHID program is designed to help — and incentivize — developers to build housing within communities by assisting in the financing of the projects. The RHID captures the incremental increase in real property taxes created by a housing development project for up to 25 years.
The city of Emporia’s RHID policy has been to allow for the districts, but not to use bonded money to fund infrastructure. That means the developers pay for streets and other infrastructure-related costs.
“The RHID is the equalizer and allows you to use the incremental increase on those property taxes to refund and pay back the infrastructure investment,” he said. “But again, there’s still risk because you still have to build houses, you have to have that incremental increase to be able to get the pay back, so there’s still risk.”
Hidden Vistas was successful, but Sauder said it was a short-term solution to a long-term problem.
The Dodge City solution
Twenty years ago, Dodge City underwent a housing assessment but like a lot of things the survey was put on a shelf and forgotten. Eight years later, the forgotten assessment came back into discussions.
“I went back to the city and county and basically said I can’t do economic development without housing,” said Joann Knight, executive director of the Dodge City/Ford County Development Corporation. At the time, Knight said 60 people had been recruited from Florida to work in the city. They lived in a hotel for six months before they all left. “They couldn’t find a place to live.”
Knight was given the green light to focus on housing. The city put forward funds to hire a housing coordinator. Knight went out to private businesses to seek matching funds for community investments.
At that time, she said, 63 new teachers in the Dodge City School District were living in people’s basements because they couldn’t find places to live.
The eventual result was a private/public partnership that oversees a number of other programs within the scope of housing. They created the Community Housing Association of Dodge City, a 501(c)3 organization. There’s an abandoned housing program, the “Paint Dodge!” program, neighborhood revitalization.
Knight said the city looked back to the housing assessment and back to community needs. They identified income ranges for sale and rent price points and what future needs might look like. They looked at growth patterns.
“When you look at it as an investment and understand that by having housing, businesses and taxing entities, we’ll be able to grow and recruit people then that would pay off, but you have to be forward thinking.”
Part of being forward thinking for Dodge City was being creative in its partnerships. Knight said they developed programs with Dodge City Community College that work directly with CHAD for construction projects or infrastructure needs. Some of those students now have their own businesses right there in Dodge City.
“Actually, my basement just flooded and one of the students has opened his own company and he’s the one who I hired to come redo my basement,” Knight said. “But a lot of them are working for other contractors or they started their own businesses.”
The RHID has helped contractors in Dodge City, she said, because it lets them stay competitive and hit the price marks they need for the community.
“Dodge City has been successful in creating new housing units by collaborating with the Department of Commerce, KHRC, bankers, developers, realtors, major employers and other community leaders to be creative and find solutions that meet our specific needs,” said Dodge City’s City Manager Nick Hernandez.
Knight agreed that it truly is a community-wide effort, and that’s why it’s successful.
“Our businesses wouldn’t be able to sustain and grow here if we don’t make those public investments that are so desperately important to them,” she said. “It’s critically important.”
A complex issue
Sauder said the housing shortage is complex. While it would be easy to blame it on one particular issue, it goes deeper than that.
“It’s not just one thing that led us to why we got to where we are today,” Sauder said. “You go clear back to Hurricane Katrina [in 2005] — that was the first climate catastrophe that had a national impact. You saw all the prices go up. You saw construction materials go up, you saw across the board the cost of doing business change a lot.”
Then, he said, came the Great Recession of 2008, the national mortgage crisis and the housing bubble burst.
“The ripple effect of that was, again, you saw construction starts to come to a halt, people’s ability to borrow money changes on a dime,” Sauder said. “We went from anybody being able to get a loan to hardly anyone being able to get a loan because the whole system had to reset.”
Sauder first brought up an “impending housing shortage” to the Regional Development Association back in 2014.
“I probably sounded to them more like ‘Chicken Little,’” he said. “I didn’t dream that it would be as bad as it is now, but there were signs that indicated that, ‘Hey, we’re going to run out of stuff. We’re going to run out of places to build if we don’t start becoming proactive.’”
Sauder sees inventories trending downward and land supplies exhausted.
Building up Emporia
“From my perspective, we’re past the point where the city can afford to not take the risk,” Sauder said, “because private developers, it’s gonna be hard for them to take that risk because of the cost of what it costs for infrastructure, and then still be able to go out and build all the construction as well.”
Short-term, he said the city should look at subdivisions to bring in more housing. The recent success of the Riverside Court development, located behind Riverside Elementary School, shows that subdivisions can address those short-term needs.
“Riverside Court was a terrific litmus test on what we can do, because they built homes that were moderately priced and they sold — I think they’re almost sold out — and I think they’re gonna have construction on all the lots before the end of this year, which I think is outstanding. That was 11 lots in less than 18 months.”
Sauder said that project should serve as an example to the city of what can work by working directly with developers. The idea, he said, is to sell lots directly to developers at reasonable cost with the intention that the developer would pass the savings on to the consumer.
“The goal is to build affordable housing or moderately priced housing based off of where we fall on the scale of median and average home sale price,” Sauder said.
Long-term needs would be investing more into infill developments and neighborhood revitalization projects — also like Dodge City.
“We started working on neighborhood revitalization for about half of our community and then we also started using the Rural Housing Incentive Districts,” Knight said. “We were able to get, I think, 13 different districts put together, some of them with interest to developers.”
Knight said Dodge City went into their projects knowing they would likely not make a profit.
“We knew it was gonna take some investment,” she said. “I mean with the RHID, basically you’re asking the taxing entity to give up the upcoming taxes for this new investment for a time period to help with the public infrastructure and the land, but the result of not doing it if the houses aren’t built, there is no new tax to be lost. And your businesses are still suffering because they can’t bring in the workforce.”
That infill and revitalization could be done so in a way that doesn’t price people out of the market, Sauder said.
“When we talk long-term plans, that has to be a key element of the long-term plan,” he said. “Another facet of this is we have a comprehensive plan that is supposed to be a road map to help us to help our community leaders. To help them, to serve as a roadmap on how to use community space. And nearly any entity, any city planner in the National Association of Realtors, nearly anyone would tell you that what is key right now for communities that aren’t growing in population, that aren’t expanding, is to grow within your footprint — not to add to it.”
That means, not adding streets, sewers, utilities or expanding your tax base without the population to sustain it. Rather, Sauder suggests the city invest those dollars instead into those housing needs.
“The city, for whatever reason, has reservations taking that leap, but I feel like we’ve made good strides in recent conversations that maybe they will start taking a more active role,” Sauder said. “I think the city is being careful because they wanna make sure that everything they do is fair and equitable, and I don’t disagree with that, but I think that the downside to not doing anything or to delaying this any further is that our values, our prices are increasing daily.”
Knight said, whatever the city does, multiple stakeholders need to be involved.
“I can tell you what works here might not work in Emporia,” she said. “It’s your community, and you’re always going to have someone that’s complaining about this or that not happening. But it’s your community, so if you are concerned about it, you need to get involved and kind of understand the process.
“There’s a lot of stakeholders that have a role to play in this and you do need to get as many of those stakeholders on board if you want your community to grow. If you’re not growing, you’re dying. There’s no in-between there.”
