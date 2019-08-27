Home Free — the world’s first all-vocal country band — is bringing its A cappella show to the Granada Theatre at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Formed in 2000, Home Free’s current lineup is Austin Brown, Rob Lundquist, Adam Rupp, Tim Foust and Adam Chance. The group became a household name in 2013 after winning the fourth season of NBC’s “The Sing Off.” They have recorded five best-selling country albums, embarked on a number of tours around the world and amassed a large following of fans on social media.
“Home Free is the world’s first all-vocal country band, and when I say all-vocal, I mean it,” Foust, Home Free’s bass singer, said. “Everything they’ll hear is vocally produced, including all of the drum sounds coming out of our beatboxer, Adam Rupp. People won’t believe that it’s all vocal when they hear it. We usually have to demonstrate how to build up a song for folks, so they can wrap their head around it. It’s like going to a regular country concert. It just happens to be made with just our voices.”
The group is known for its rich vocals, harmonies and beats that mimic something you might hear from a drum kit. Foust said those unfamiliar with Home Free would be surprised at just what he and the rest of the group are able to do with their voices.
“It’s sort of why we use the term ‘vocal band’ opposed to using the term ‘a capella,’” he said. “There’s nothing wrong with that term, but it tends to invoke the wrong imagery or people don’t really expect the sonic quality that they get with a Home Free show.”
Foust said something that sets Home Free apart from other bands is that four of its members are lead vocalists, each with different tones.
“We pass the leads around, but we’ve got a couple of bass baritones, we’ve got a couple of tenors,” he said. “Everyone has a pretty big range respective to where their natural voice sits, and so we kind of have it down to a science at this point, where everyone’s voice sits in an arrangement. Chance and I will take turns covering the bass part and Rob and Austin will cover the tenor parts when we’re not singing lead, and we’re able to put the Home Free country spin on just about any popular song out there.”
Some of the songs the group has covered include N’Sync’s “Bye Bye Bye,” Johnny Cash’s “Ring of Fire,” and Megan Trainor’s “All About That Bass.”
Foust said Home Free has a unique relationship with its fans, who refer to themselves as “Home Fries,” thanks to their large online presence through platforms like Facebook, YouTube and Patreon — a crowdfunding platform that allows Home Free’s fans to interact directly with the band for exclusive content.
“It’s ongoing, where a lot of things like Kickstarter, GoFundMe and such are a one-time project to hit a single goal,” Foust said. “Whereas on Patreon, you choose your medium and it’s an ongoing relationship with your fans. We’ve chosen music videos and the fans pledge how much they’re wanting to give us per music video, and every penny we get on there we dump back into the product.”
Between touring and social media, Home Free has recently completed a new album which is set to release next month. Foust said fans at the Emporia show will have a chance to purchase the album Thursday before it’s officially released to the public.
“The album is technically not available yet — it comes out Sept. 6 — but we will have copies of it there at the show,” Foust said. “Kansas fans can be some of the first to hold it.”
Visit Home Free’s YouTube channel for the latest videos and content. Limited seating is still available for Thursday’s show. Visit www.emporiagranada.com or call 342-3342 for tickets.
It’s an experience you won’t regret, Foust said.
“I will say, there’s nothing quite like experiencing a live Home Free show, even if you’re familiar with the music,” he said. “When you hear that wall of sound just wash over you and realize it’s only coming from five voices, it’s really something.”
