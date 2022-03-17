Editor’s Note: The interview for this story was conducted in Spanish and the quotations have been translated to English by this reporter.
There’s a new children’s clothing store in Emporia.
Mis Pequeños Tesoros y Más — Spanish for My Little Treasures and More — officially opened last Saturday in its location at 502 Commercial St. The store is the brainchild of Claudia Kauffman and Araceli Manzanares and was born out of a noticeable lack of children’s clothing stores in Emporia.
“It’s difficult to find something beautiful for children,” Manzanares said. “... I thought it would be good to bring something specifically for children here to Emporia.”
Manzanares initially had the idea and invited Kauffman to join her in the business venture. They have been working for around a year, “sorting out everything, looking for a store, orders and everything,” Kauffman said.
For now, Mis Pequeños Tesoros y Más primarily carries fancier clothing for quinceañeras and weddings, which historically has been difficult to find in Emporia.
“People always have to go outside of Emporia, to Kansas City, Wichita, Topeka,” Kauffman said. “...Quinceañeras are something very typical for Hispanics, first communions, baptisms. The plan is to bring things for those occasions.”
But the store also has bathing suits, sandals and other items for kids. And the plan is to keep branching out even to adult clothing and more.
“Maybe in the future, the plan is to also have quinceañeras in this store,” Kauffman said. “But it’s little by little.”
Neither Kauffman nor Manzanares have backgrounds in running a business — although some of their family members do — so they are constantly learning. Their store doesn’t have an internet presence yet, but marketing is something that they’re working on.
The grand opening celebration was held last Saturday and the first 20 people to stop by were given 10% of their purchase.
“It went really well for us and we thank everyone who came to support us,” Kauffman said.
Mis Pequeños Tesoros y Más is open Tuesday-Sunday. Kauffman and Manzanares invited anyone connected to children to come by and check out the store, saying that it’s for everyone, not just the Hispanic community.
“Come and visit us and find something for your grandchildren or kids,” Kauffman said.
