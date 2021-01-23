Girls wrestling is in its second year as a KSHSAA-sponsored sport statewide, and at Emporia High, enthusiasm is rapidly growing.
The Spartans finished second at the Centennial League tournament on Jan. 15, where they had four wrestlers win their individual weight classes and eight others reach the podium.
Evelin Geronimo (101), Madelynn Griffin (126), Virginia Munoz (138), Hannah Boa (143) and Megan Olson (235) each took first place in their brackets.
Second place finishers were Kalia Keosybounheuang (109), Caitlin Bolton (132), Adriana Hernandez (155), Kiana Flores-Delgado (170) and Trinity Ervin (191).
Other finishers were Iris Rentería Rivera (120), who took third, and Azia Obregon (115), who nabbed fourth.
Emporia High head coach Shawn Russell, who was named Centennial League Coach of the Year on Jan. 15, is passionate about his program and proud of the team’s accomplishments on and off the mat.
“I couldn’t have asked for [this season] to have gone better,” he said. “The girls are great. They’re just a great group of girls. They practice and they want to be here and it’s awesome. Even with the challenges of remote learning, they make it every day. ...
“I think we’ve won a lot more matches. We’re getting a lot more bonus points and a lot more pins. We have a couple girls that have 18, 17, 19 wins and three or four losses, so they’re really stepping up.”
Russell called his team’s performance at the league tournament a “great accomplishment” and is confident about what his wrestlers can do the rest of the year.
“Our philosophy is improving a little bit every day,” he said. “I fully anticipate that by the time regionals come, we will have game plans for all the team’s we’ll wrestle. They will be well-prepared and I know they’ll give a hundred percent.”
Russell, who coached with the Emporia High boys team before becoming the school’s first girls coach, was impressed when 18 students went out for wrestling this year in the midst of a pandemic and expects that next year he could see as many as 30.
“I was really surprised last year when we had 16 of them show up to wrestle,” Russell said. “A lot of them said that they just wanted to do it for awhile. They’ve had dads or uncles or brothers that have wrestled through the program. They thought they’d come try it out.”
One of those wrestlers is Trinity Ervin, a senior on the girls’ wrestling team.
“My brothers wrestled,” Ervin said. “In fifth grade, I was like, ‘oh, I want to do that.’ But my parents wouldn’t let me until I got to middle school. And that’s when I first got into it.”
Ervin spent her first four years in the sport wrestling almost exclusively against boys.
“It was very hard,” she said. “They were always so much stronger than me, and faster, and more technical, so I struggled the first couple years.”
Madelynn Griffin is a junior at Emporia High and is in her fourth year wrestling. She came into the sport in a different, although perhaps understandable, way.
“Well, originally, I was chasing a boy and I was going to be a manager for the middle school team,” Griffin said. “But then I got into the room and I was like, ‘This is an incredible family that they’ve built’ and I really just felt like I wanted to be a part of it and so I joined.”
In middle school, Griffin felt she was fairly evenly matched against her male opponents, but that changed for her when she got into high school.
“I experienced more injuries wrestling high school boys,” she said. “The strength component was just totally different and bodies filled out different and it wasn’t fun anymore that way.”
Senior Caitlin Bolton initially began wrestling as a freshman because she was interested in pursuing mixed martial arts, but decided that she “fell in love with wrestling too much to stop.”
While Bolton also had difficulty wrestling against boys, she now recognizes how the experience has been beneficial to her development.
“It was scary,” she said of wrestling boys. “I was a newcomer. It was different. I wasn’t confident in myself yet. The boys over-strengthed me a lot, but it helped me become the wrestler I am today.”
The resounding consensus from the Spartan team was that girls wrestling’s move to independence has been incredibly beneficial, not just for the sport itself, but for the student-athletes participating in it.
“I definitely have my confidence filled up more because I’ve been able to do better than wrestling with boys, so it’s been a really good transition,” Ervin said.
“I feel like it evens the playing field a lot,”Griffin added. “ It’s really nice that we have a full team and it’s really impressive that we do. It’s nice having a league of our own.”
At Emporia High specifically, the coaching staff and the wrestlers themselves have created a supportive, family-like culture in which young women can empower themselves and each other.
“It’s like one big family, like we all love and support each other, even though we didn’t know each other well before that,” said Hannah Boa, a foreign exchange student from Denmark who is 14-2 and a Centennial League champion in her first season of wrestling.
“It is the most amazing place a girl could be, to be honest,” Bolton said. “We have a really big family here. It’s amazing. I used to play volleyball and basketball and I would choose this team over anything.”
Russell gave a great deal of credit for the positive culture of the team to the wrestlers, who work together to identify each other’s strengths and assemble themselves for competition.
“They’re a great team,” he said. “They’ve talked amongst each other and filled out the lineup. There’s a couple spots I had to switch around, but other than that, they do it all on their own.”
Russell hopes that people in the community will support the girls wrestling squad by following its Facebook and Twitter pages and to come watch them next season when fans are allowed back in the stands.
“Know that they are a great group of girls,” he said. “They promote health and wellness and family and positivity. I encourage you, if you have a young daughter that would like to wrestle, start them out in middle school.”
He said that, if public health conditions allow, he wants to run some girls wrestling camps over the summer to promote the Emporia High program and to get younger girls in the community interested in the sport.
Spartan wrestlers agreed that girls or parents of girls in the community should consider getting involved in wrestling.
“As someone who, in fourth or fifth grade, was super shy, super to myself, it’s really helped me come out of my shell and be able to find community,” Griffin said. “I’ve never been in a sport or been in any activity that had community like this, from parents to kids that I wrestle with, to coaches. I think that our female team does a really good job of building relationships.”
“Please join,” Bolton said. “It’s amazing. It makes you become a better person and more confident in yourself. You get a great relationship with more girls that could be there for the rest of your life.”
