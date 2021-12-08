Some people in the Emporia area had a shaky start to their day Wednesday. The reason was an earthquake.
The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a 4.3 magnitude quake at 7:45 a.m. It was centered 3.6 miles south-southwest of Gypsum, in Saline County. At least seven aftershocks of 3.0 or less followed, according to the Kansas Geological Survey.
USGS maps indicate several people reported light to moderate shaking from the main quake in the Emporia area.
But it was felt in a far wider area - from Hastings, Nebraska in the north to Arkansas City to the south, and from the Topeka area to Hays. More than 500 people reported the quake to the USGS.
There was no immediate word of damage or injuries.
The Gypsum area has been a busy earthquake spot lately. A 3.0 quake occurred there in mid-November, and three small shakings occurred in Saline County Saturday morning.
