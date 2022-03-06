The Emporia Lions Club hosted its 33rd annual biscuits and gravy breakfast at the Emporia Senior Center Saturday morning.
For $6 in advance or $7 at the door, community members could eat their fill of the classic American breakfast — which was served with sausage, fruit, coffee and juice — from 7:30-11:30 a.m. Meals were served for dine-in guests as well as for those who preferred curbside and carryout.
The last breakfast was held in early March 2020, just before the COVID-19 pandemic swallowed up all community events across the world. Tammy Edmiston, the current Lions Club president, said that the event drew a great response this year after it was canceled in 2021 as a result of the pandemic.
“We’ve had a huge crowd today,” Edmiston said. “We’ve had a line out the door most of the morning. … A lot of people mentioned that they really missed it last year because we couldn’t do it in person. I think people were ready to get out and get around other people. They just sat in little groups. Some of them just talked for hours out here. It’s really neat to watch.”
The biscuits and gravy breakfast is the Lions Club’s primary yearly fundraiser and it uses the funds to “give back to the community,” according to Edmiston.
“We’re having a 100 years celebration — because our club is 100 years old — next month here in town,” she said. “We’re also hosting the convention for our district for the Lions Club, so we’ll be bringing people into the community for that. We do all kinds of projects like eyeglasses or if there’s a need, we can help someone out.”
The Lions Club also gives out redbud trees every year and helped fundraise for the new patios at the Anderson Building. The group also goes to the fair every year to provide eye exams and blood sugar and blood pressure tests.
In February, the Emporia Lions donated 200 books to ECKAN Head Start.
Edmiston said that the Lions Club is always taking new members and that anyone who wants to join can either talk to a Lion or connect with the club on Facebook at facebook.com/emporialionsclub.
