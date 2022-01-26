TOPEKA – The Emporia High boys swimming and diving team took 13th at the Topeka High Invite Tuesday in its first competition since the program was suspended due to COVID-19 on Jan. 5.
The Spartans finished last place with a total of 39 points, but head coach Jamie Dawson said that didn’t matter very much to her.
“I was really worried about how our boys would swim tonight as we are basically starting back over today after having so much time out of the water but I was shocked with how well the boys responded to the breaks we have had, adjusted to the last few days and came out and swam very well,” Dawson said. “The team scores do not paint an accurate picture of how well our boys did in the pool tonight for our team.”
Braxton Higgins won the diving competition with a score of 249.5, continuing his career-long unbeaten streak.
The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Kaden Woydziak, Will Walker, Logan Woydziak and Cam Geitz dropped nearly three seconds from its best time and earned a consideration time for the state meet.
“I did not think we were going to be close tonight but after watching Kaden swim his individual 50 free and then seeing Cam drop a little on his as well, I knew that tonight was going to be a good night for the four of them if they could just nail their starts,” Dawson said. “This was huge for this group and has given them the spark for the next few weeks to drop more off of that time and try to get the auto cut. We have a lot of little things that we can build on – faster turns, better breakouts and breathing too much – that will really help us whittle down the time more.”
Dawson said that several individual swimmers had “massive time cuts” and that some newer swimmers competed in races where there were holes with some Spartans still on the mend.
“Ian Navarro took a huge weight off of my shoulders stepping into the 500 free and was our fastest of three swimmers tonight,” Dawson said. “Shane Anderson had a great showing for his first time in the 100 fly, and we saw a lot of great things from some of our younger boys in the 50 free, especially as we look to the future and how we will possibly replace our seniors on relays next year. Broden Podrebarac had a huge drop in the 50 and really inserted himself into that conversation that he hasn't been in before.”
The Spartans will host a meet on Saturday, with divers to begin at 9 a.m. and swimmers to follow at 12 p.m. Because of the ongoing construction work on the Emporia High pool, the meet will take place in Topeka.
It will also be senior day for the team’s five seniors: Cam Geitz, Quinn Dold, Maximus Kelly, Logan Thomas and Kaden Woydziak.
“This meet will be a good indication of how the boys really are after our long break,” Dawson said. “Sometimes we see excitement/adrenaline take over and lead to large time drops so if we can hold these into the weekend that will say a lot about our conditioning levels for the next few weeks leading into the league meet.”
Emporia High results:
200-yard medley relay: 18. Will Walker, Logan Woydziak, Milo Ovsak, Rusco Maddox 2:16.71. 21. Maximus Kelly, Shane Anderson, Aiden Skiles, Fred Jackson 2:27.52.
200-yard freestyle: 16. Will Walker 2:28.75. 22. Richard Dorneker 2:32.10. 31. Ian Navarro 2:48.32.
200-yard IM: 18. Logan Woydziak 2:50.79. 22. Aiden Skiles 3:11.74. 23. Noah Coltrane 3:15.23.
50-yard freestyle: 17. Cam Geitz 25.65. 27. Kaden Woydziak 26.72. 34. Rusco Maddox 28.61.
Diving: 1. Braxton Higgins 249.50.
100-yard butterfly: 19. Shane Anderson 1:22.31. 21. Milo Ovsak 1:29.71. 22. Aiden Skiles 1:32.72.
100-yard freestyle: 17. Cam Geitz 1:00.32. 23. Kaden Woydziak 1:03.05. 32. Maddox Rusco 1:09.53.
500-yard freestyle: 21. Ian Navarro 7:32.45. 22. Finneas Reynolds 7:47.21. 24. Broden Podrebarac 8:02.92.
200-yard freestyle relay: 11. Kaden Woydziak, Will Walker, Logan Woydziak, Cam Geitz 1:32.62. 19. Rusco Maddox, Corbin B’Hymer, Logan Thomas, Fred Jackson 1:59.99.
100-yard backstroke: 19. Will Walker 1:18.20. 31. Maximus Kelly 1:28.85. 34. Corbin B’Hymer 1:41.53.
100-yard breaststroke: 21. Logan Woydziak 1:21.15. 34. Milo Ovsak 1:35.23.
400-yard freestyle relay: 14. Cam Geitz, Aiden Skiles, Kaden Woydziak, Richard Dorneker 4:14.95. 23. Logan Thomas, Ian Navarro, Quinn Dold, Maximus Kelly 5:08.34.
