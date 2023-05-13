Following the announcement of the 35 organizations invited to this year’s Emporia Match Day fundraiser, a number of readers reached out with questions on how organizations are selected — and denied — from Match Day.
According to ECF Executive Director Becky Nurnberg, she and Administrative Assistant Loni Heinen are not involved in the actual selection. Instead, organizations are selected by committees chaired by a board member and filled by members of the Board of Trustees and volunteer community members.
“A committee is made up of a good representation of the community,” Nurnberg said. “They get the applications ahead of time. They go through every single application and if they have any questions ahead of time they ask us to research it here. Then we sit down as a committee and we have a list of all the organizations that applied … We had 40 applications this year and only five were turned down.
“None of the organizations that have been denied have reached out to me,” she added. “When they are denied — we do that with grants and we do that with Match Day or any of our programs — come and ask me. … Anyone who doesn’t get in, we always send them a letter and we wait until after the announcement. We always put a paragraph in there ‘Please feel free to contact me and we can discuss why you didn’t get in.’”
The Gazette was able to confirm that Family Promise of the Flint Hills, Bloom House Youth Services and the Street Cats Club were three of the five organizations not invited to participate again this year.
ECF also welcomed nine new organizations to Match Day this year, including the Emporia Children’s Choir, FUMC School Supply Project, Greenwood Preservation Society, House of Morrow, Kansas Big Brothers Big Sister serving Lyon County, Newman Regional Health Volunteers, No Coast Film Festival, Pink Gravel Fund and the Strong City Preservation Alliance.
Criteria for organizations to be selected for Match Day included an operating budget below $175,000, a fund with the ECF, at least $10,000 within that fund and a location within one of its seven counties served. The selection committee then evaluates the organization’s mission, budget, projects/programs, number of people served and more.
Nurnberg said she could confirm that two of the organizations exceeded their $175,000 operating budget and one organization had an inaccurate budget. The last two organizations were both animal-oriented, which led to the committee’s decision to exclude them from this year’s Match Day.
“Three years ago, we had Street Cats, Humane Society and FEAS, all in,” Nurnberg said. “Last year, we decided to go with one animal organization and that was Street Cats last year and the committee decided again that they were going to go with one organization. And they chose FEAS this year.”
For Street Cats Club Directors Victoria Partridge and Bailey Estes, this policy was disappointing and confusing, “especially since more organizations are participating in the 2023 Match Day.”
“The area has just a few licensed, non-profit animal rescue groups,” they said. “It’s surprising that the ECF seems to have this unofficial ‘rule’ of picking just one animal group each year and always being a different one. We want consistency in how groups are picked since this seems to only heavily impact animal groups, and for the qualifications to be clearly stated somewhere. We were never told, “Since you were picked this year, you likely won’t be picked again for X years.” Based on our experience in this community, it seems like Emporia would like to see more love given to animal rescues by the Emporia Community Foundation.”
Readers also raised concerns about the amount of history or art organizations that were involved in Match Day, stating that funds could be more evenly distributed.
In Lyon County, there are two organizations focused on history and four organizations focused on art or literature. In Chase County, the numbers are similar, with three historical organizations participating in Match Day.
“It’s a committee, they can pick what they want,” Nurnberg said. “But we want to serve the whole community and the whole area. … That’s why we have the historical [organizations] in all the areas, because we serve the entire footprint. We didn’t have any animal groups from any other counties apply, which they would probably take a good look at it if they did.”
“We work very hard on this program and we would love to take everyone in, but we have guidelines and rules and unfortunately, if they don’t fall into those guidelines and rules, we can’t accept them, and the committee makes the decisions,” she added.
Partridge and Estes said learning they hadn’t been selected to return to Match Day was also disappointing.
“Our annual budget is only around $50,000, so participating in Match Day significantly impacts the amount of help we can provide to sick, injured, and orphaned stray cats. Thankfully, we had a hunch that we may not get picked, so we already had plans to host a large-scale fundraiser in October called the Black Cat Ball,” they said. “Before Match Day applications went live, we had been called into the ECF office and told that we should add money (minimum $10,000) to our ECF account; otherwise, the Match Day Committee would not look favorably on us. We are not yet a large enough non-profit to have that amount in savings; pretty much every dollar that we receive goes right back into the work that we do, so when we received our Match Day funds last year, we immediately put them in our bank account and wrote checks to local vets to pay off our accounts with them. The thank you letters that we sent out to all our 2022 Match Day donors listed every cent that we spent the money on, including how much we paid to each vet. There was nothing left to put back into our ECF account.”
The funding raised during Match Day last year was incredibly important to the operation of their organization, which has more than doubled its spay/neuter program this year.
“We received approximately $13,000 [in Match Day last year],” they said. “The day after we received our check, we turned around and wrote checks to East Emporia Vet Clinic for $6,038 and the Emporia Vet Hospital for $1,361. We also used around $4,000 to purchase replacement traps for broken ones, and the remaining $1,500 was used to purchase a van so that we can transport cats. We are so grateful that we were able to do all of that. The support that we have received from this community is amazing!”
Nurnberg said she could not comment on the Family Promise of the Flint Hills’ and Bloom House Youth Services’ applications.
“The application was the same as the year before,” Family Promise of the Flint Hills Board Secretary Amanda Cunningham told The Gazette. “We have only participated once and can only assume that the uncertainty of being able to keep the program running was a major factor but we do not know. Our board would not want to speak further regarding it.”
Bloom House Founder Clara Corn said she has not yet heard from ECF why the basic center youth shelter was denied this year. This year, she said, the organization was even able to include better service numbers after its first full year of operation.
“Last time we used our Match Day funds across our programs and in making purchases for our garden which is in progress now,” Corn said. “This year, the more targeted goal was that 80% will go to be spread across our services like art therapy, case management, food, hygiene, and general operating costs. 20% would have gone into our ECF account and be earmarked for assisting older youth in the 18-24 age range to be able to access housing so they can stay on — or regain footing — on a path toward success and stability. Depending on how much we raised, that would have meant helping them pay the deposit on an apartment or a deposit and first month’s rent. We also have written a grant specific to expanding our services to older youth in this way through rapid rehousing, and we’ll learn about that later this year, so we are still looking to expand in this realm.”
As Bloom House is the only resource in Emporia and many of the surrounding communities to help youth experiencing homelessness or other basic needs concerns, Corn said, the funding last year was crucial in being able to provide a necessary service for the community.
“We have an incredible federal grant which provides 150,000 a year, but it costs more than that to keep a staffed, open drop-in center and shelter space 24/7, 365. The rest of that comes from us writing local grants and engaging in fundraisers to make up the difference,” she said. “... It was crucial, honestly. We are required to match our federal grant from FYSB at 10%, so that’s $15,000. Our goal is always to raise at least $20,000, but all year I watch our total as we get closer and closer to that number because not only does that mean we’re closer to reaching that required amount, but because I know we’re closer to reaching the total number we need to ensure we can keep the building staffed and accessible 24/7, host recreational, therapeutic, and educational activities, and provide hot meals daily to youth who use our services. I really can’t overstate how much of an impact it made. The funds we received were just over $5,770 and that went toward food and supplies for our programs, utilities for the drop-in center and shelter, and seeds for the garden, and of course getting thank you notes printed and mailed out. I am so incredibly grateful to this community for all the donations made to us. Emporia is truly the best, our community comes together like no other!”
“While I am naturally sorry to see we’re not included in Match Day this year, I am looking forward to hearing about the successes of the organizations who are!” Corn added. “We’re all in this together.”
Nurnberg encouraged any organizations or community members with questions or concerns, or who wished to participate in the committee’s decisions, to reach out to the ECF at 620-342-9304.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.