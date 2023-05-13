Match Day Logo

Following the announcement of the 35 organizations invited to this year’s Emporia Match Day fundraiser, a number of readers reached out with questions on how organizations are selected — and denied — from Match Day.

According to ECF Executive Director Becky Nurnberg, she and Administrative Assistant Loni Heinen are not involved in the actual selection. Instead, organizations are selected by committees chaired by a board member and filled by members of the Board of Trustees and volunteer community members.

